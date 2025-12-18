Montgomery Canal Restoration 2026 and Beyond

2026 promises the restoration of the channel between Crickheath Bridge to Malthouse Bridge and plans for Waen Wen Basin

November 2025 saw tree clearance at Waen Wen by Canal & River Trust contractors – a preliminary step towards working up the design for this section.

Waen Wen is the next section of the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire Gap beyond the current project site that runs from Crickheath Bridge to Malthouse Bridge. Waen Wen incorporates a large basin that will, in due course, become the next winding hole beyond Crickheath Basin (the current limit of navigation connected to the national network).

The final step of site clearance will be stump removal, which will be undertaken by volunteers in 2026, once the ground conditions become drier again, using a 13-tonne digger and root hook. Having cleared the site, ground investigation and water testing to inform the technical design can commence. It is expected it will take 2-3 years to finalise the design by which time the current project works as far as Malthouse Bridge should be completed. The final design will comprise not just the technical solution required for waterproofing but also location of moorings and re-vegetation – environment, ecology and heritage are always fundamental considerations.

Having been assessed by ecologists over the last 18 months volunteers cleared the site of vegetation and scrub between September and November till all that was left were large trees. These have been recently felled by contractors in accordance with the Forestry Regulations 1979. Due to the close stand and interlocking canopy, the method used for most of the felling was to grab the trunk at high level, cut and then lower the tree in a controlled manner in line with canal. In places the ground was very soft thanks to recent rainfall, not least from Storm Claudia. Logs generated by the felling were used for tracking to prevent the digger from getting stuck. These were placed and removed as the digger progressed. Felling was completed in 3 days. All the material was dragged along the channel to several large stacks, and it was important to clear the site promptly, so a whole-tree chipper was used, being continuously fed from the stacked material. Chipping was completed in a little over two days. A small section remains at the southern end which will be addressed shortly.

And good news from Canal and River Trust as it plans a new access ramp from Long Lane down to the towpath of the Montgomery Canal at Schoolhouse Bridge. The reconstruction of the bridge and the ongoing channel restoration means that access to the towpath is currently diverted to the south of the works compound. However, once the compound is no longer required, a direct ramp from the road to the towpath will be installed by the side of the bridge embankment. Meanwhile, don’t forget that the towpath remains fully open under the bridge and is accessible via the diverted path. Indeed, the Society has made great progress improving the surface as far as the next bridge, Malthouse/Waen Wen.

The canal breached in 1936 near Welsh Frankton and was officially abandoned in 1944. Over time, different sections dewatered at different rates according to prevailing ground conditions. Where the canal adjoined pasture, grazing kept the channel fairly clear, but at Waen Wen trees started to eventually colonise the channel. Local residents can remember Waen Wen holding some water long after the breach. It is estimated that the oldest trees in the channel were up to approximately 45 years old and some had grown to a substantial size. Those at or below the future water level needed to be removed. All others, for example on the towpath embankment, were to remain.

Feature image: The befores and afters