Molton Brown’s Fiery Pink Pepper

Fiery Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette

If I get a gift that is from Molton Brown I am utterly thrilled whatever the product is and that’s because Molton Brown have yet to create a product I don’t love. So let me tell you about Fiery pink pepper which is one of my favourites, – mind you I do have a few from Molton Brown – but I love this fragrance because it gives me an energetic feel and its rather on the eccentric side – which is very much me! This smouldering Eau de Toilette fragrance reveals intensely spicy pink pepper and rich patchouli, with unexpectedly fresh notes of ginger and is one on Molton Brown’s iconic scents. So yes, I am completely obsessed with this fiery pink pepper fragrance, with is intoxicating scent, that’s complex, but also very sophisticated. When I wore it, people did make lovely comments and of course asked what it was I was wearing, actually I don’t recall having received so many compliments when wearing a fragrance. Another bonus is that it lasted a long time on my skin as it faded very slowly. The bottle is beautiful too as you would expect from Molton Brown, it is a gorgeous round glass flacon with spherical cap and an engraved atomiser – it just looks classy.

All it takes is a little spritz, which will be enough for it to last. You’ll be wearing this fragrance for many months and enjoying it so much.

Fiery Pink Pepper Body Cream Refill

This beautiful body cream intensely hydrates and scents your skin with hits of spicy pepper, lively ginger and rich patchouli. It has been enriched with a buttery trio of shea, cocoa and vitamin E and such a clever part is that you can refill the lovely jar when eventually it runs out. This beautiful body cream left my skin feeling super soft and delightfully fragranced. This is one to try for sure, it is no wonder that I am such a fan of Molton Brown. If you have some gifts to purchase then please do visit their website as they have a fabulous range to tempt you with – my problem is actually gifting them rather than keeping them for myself!

Taken from their website:

The Fragrance

A humid sunset simmers in a paradise of lush slopes. The warm, crushed sweet spice of jewel-like pink pepper, lively ginger and jasmine drifts over colourful rooftops. A dramatic dusk of rich patchouli, cedarwood and oakmoss deepens. Rouse your senses; entice curiosity with aromatic adventure.

Smouldering. Sultry. Stirring.

Meet The Perfumer

Carla Chabert, Senior Perfumer

As the daughter of Jacques Chabert, world-renowned Master Perfumer and creator of our most iconic scents, Carla has fragrance woven into her very DNA. Inspired by colour and punctuated with playful, deliberate flaws, her creations are far from ordinary.

Also taken from their website:

Molton Brown – Get To Know

Who We Are

British Makers Of Fragrance, Created With Care

Born on South Molton Street, London in 1971, Molton Brown is an icon of uniquely British style. True to our founders’ values, we live by an ‘individual first’ ethos, with uncompromising care at the heart of everything we do.

We’re Passionate About Quality

It’s why our products have been Made in England since day one – and we’re committed to this for our future. We source only the best ingredients in exceptional fragrance concentrations, so you can discover long-lasting fragrances that uplift, refresh or unwind your senses.

We Treasure The World Around Us

As pioneers of positive luxury, we want to be responsible for the path our products take to come into your hands. We never have and never will test on animals, we run our own manufacturing facility in Elsenham and we champion beauty that’s kinder to the environment. We’re devoted to doing good while making you feel good.

There was this feeling of care. That’s really been the essence of what Molton Brown stood for and why the products developed.”

Caroline Burstein, Co-founder and a friend of Molton Brown

We Celebrate Individuality

Our home, London, inspires us with its diverse, progressive and open-minded attitude. It’s brought to life in the way we work side-by-side with our eclectic set of perfumers, and it’s how we empower you by making distinctive fragrances you’ll love.