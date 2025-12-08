The Re-Charge Black Pepper Range from Molton Brown:

The fragrance of Black Pepper is described by Molton Brown as – The off-road trek from rocky peaks to savannah grass canyons. A spice-spiked shot of heated black pepper kicks into the subtle woodiness of coriander. Robust and complex, earthy vetiver is grounded by deep, assured oakmoss. Re-charge your routine; conquer the adventure with our iconic fragrance.

Adventurous. Confident. Iconic

Re-Charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel

I am a massive fan of Molton Brown and know I can always rely of them for treats for family and friends. I love Molton Brown fragrances and Black Pepper is a particular favourite with our family. The Re-Charge Black Pepper is such an easy way to invigorate your cleansing routine as it is Molton Brown’s iconic, award-winning woody–citrus shower gel; it is a long-lasting, confident fusion of piquant black pepper, spicy coriander and earthy vetiver gives it an energising lift.

It is such a glorious fragrance that leaves your bathroom/shower room smelling gorgeous. Your skin is left feeling soft and lightly fragranced, but not over powered.

This will make such a wonderful Christmas gift or stocking filler.

Re-Charge Black Pepper Infinite Bottle

This is without a doubt Molton Brown’s iconic woody-citrus body wash but in a more sustainable, longer-lasting bottle, that has been crafted from 100% recycled aluminium. Invigorate your cleansing routine with Molton Brown’s iconic, award-winning woody-citrus shower gel; a long-lasting, confident fusion of piquant black pepper, spicy coriander and earthy vetiver gives an energising lift.

When the bottle is empty just top up with Molton Brown’s waste-reducing Refill pouch.

Yet another super Christmas gift idea. But do check out their website for lots more gifting ideas.

Re-charge Black Pepper Signature Candle (Limited Edition)

This is Molton Brown’s iconic woody fragrance in a lavish Limited Edition vessel, bestowed with an ornate, bronze frame design. Black pepper, herby coriander and earthy vetiver make the ideal grounding centrepiece or a warming, spiced atmosphere for cosy winter evenings at home. A beautiful candle that will fill your home with a wonderful fragrance. A lovely gift for Christmas that everyone will enjoy.

Re-charge Black Pepper Fragrance Bauble (Limited Edition)

This is Molton Brown’s iconic woody Eau de Parfum in a unique travel-size bauble. The spice-spiked smell of adventure awaits with a heated blend of hypnotic cardamom, enlivening black pepper, robust cedarwood and striking myrtle pepper. With a top note of hypnotic cardamom, a heart note, enlivening black pepper, a base note, robust cedarwood and a signature note of striking myrtle pepper.

This new bauble will make a lavish addition to any tree with the travel fragrance catching the twinkling light in all its glory.

Re-charge Black Pepper Bodyscrub Bar

Revitalise your traditional soap with this exfoliating scrub bar, infused with Madagascan black peppercorn oil and woody vetiver and oakmoss. This is much more than a bar of soap because after you have used it you’ll feel your skin is so much better, less rough, fewer rough patches. Just gently massage in your wet skin using a circular motion. This really is a joy to use and will make a super stocking filler.