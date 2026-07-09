Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

Sensual Skin Enhancer (Boxed)

If you are wishing & hoping for your make-up to stay put, then I found your solution because you must start with a flawless base and this Sensual Skin Enhancer from Kevyn Aucoin is the sensible way to begin. This clever product creates a smooth, long-wearing canvas for your holiday or festival fun time. With waterproof and sweat-resistant coverage you’ll look fabulous whilst still having fun. This is my complexion hero and I use it as my foundation, concealer, corrector, contour and as a highlight, it is my miracle all-in-one. It is such an amazing and versatile formula that creates a perfect canvas for fresh, natural-looking skin during the day, before effortlessly transitioning into a flawless base for bold colours, embellishments and statement festival makeup after dark. I am not surprised that this genius product has become a cult favourite as it contains nourishing ingredients and has been infused with jojoba oil, vitamin E and honey to help moisturise and protect your skin whilst enhancing your complexion. It has a concentrated formula with a high pigment that delivers exceptional coverage and instantly conceals dark circles, blemishes, discoloration, redness and hyperpigmentation. But this product is even cleverer because you only need a rice-grain-size amount for complete coverage. Another reason why I love this skin enhancer so much is it always looks natural and the rich, emollient texture blends seamlessly into my skin, giving me high coverage but without looking cakey or settling into my fine lines and pores – yes this is my miracle!

Size & Price: 10g/£32.00

Shades: 14 shades to choose from

Visit: sephora.co.uk

Glass Glow Face (Boxed)

This universal, lightweight, unique formula creates youthful-looking, well-hydrated skin, with a glassy complexion. The multi-purpose glow-gel can be used on the face and body, leaving your skin looking clear, radiant and seemingly transparent. It is the bridge between highlighting and skincare. This Glass Glow Face is such an amazing product and the perfect addition to any beauty routine. Use alone for a fresh look, or add it to your existing routine to achieve an added glass effect. This lovely product is vegan and gluten free.

To use, mix with your moisturiser, or primer and apply to your face with your fingers in a gentle, upwards motion. If you want an added translucent, pore-less effect, apply Glass Glow Face all-over face. Tap on gently and sheer out for a natural finish.

Size & Price: 30ml/£30.00

Shades: 6 shades to choose from

Visit: sephora.co.uk

Unforgettable Lip Definer (Boxed)

This is such a sensible way for you to accentuate your lip look. Now I’ve not been told this before, but Kevyn’s original lip liner theory is to match your liner to your lip colour, not your lipstick shade and this is because this will give you the illusion of a fuller pout. There are six shades available which have been created to match with every skin tone and type. You are able to lock in long-wearing colour with this unique dual-ended pencil/brush that glides on smoothly and evenly for perfectly defined lips. It also includes a separate sharpener to ensure that you get a precise tip every time.

To use, just line your lips with the shade most similar to your natural lip tone, remembering that this will enhance the look and wear of your lipstick.

Size & Price: 105g/£21.00

Shades: 6 shades to choose from

Visit: sephora.co.uk

Unforgettable Lipstick (Boxed)

This is a beautiful indulgent unforgettable Lipstick Cream from Kevyn Aucoin. It’s such a luxurious lipstick that helps to deliver bold, intense colour in just one stroke. With a clever innovative, weightless formula that glides on smoothly it gives you ultimate comfort on your lips with a barely-there feel. I loved wearing this lovely lipstick and found it perfect for everyday wear and special occasions as well. It is one to try for sure. Lots of colours to choose from too.