Men’s Perfumed Shower Gel from L’Occitane

Cèdre Gingembre (Formerly Cap Cedrat) Perfumed Shower Gel

This super shower gel has got a lovely new look but has the same fabulous formula that is so well loved, by so many including me! It is infused with zesty and aquatic notes and leaves a fresh and invigorating scent on your skin. Enriched with glycerin of vegetable origin and juniper essential oil and this gel gently cleanses your skin and will most certainly elevate your shower ritual as the ginger sparks across cool cedar and salt-tinged air, bright and alive, it is wonderful. I am sure you will love this redesigned, new, modern and minimalist look that reflects the cultural heritage of Maison L’Occitane en Provence.

To use, just pour some shower gel onto your palms and use both hands to work it into a lather. Gently massage and clean your body, then rinse and enjoy this beautiful fragrance. It really is the scent of summer.

This gel is Vegan & 99% Biodegradable.

Lavande Poivre Noir (Formerly L’Occitan) Perfumed Shower Gel

This Lavande Poivre Noir perfumed shower gel has also got a new modern and minimalist look, but has still retained the same super formula as black pepper threads through lavender and cedar, it is modern, tailored and quietly magnetic. This really does reflect the cultural heritage of Maison L’Occitane en Provence. It is enriched with white and blue lavender and this subtle fragrance mixes with the peppery and nutmeggy scent of burntwood.

This is gel is Vegan & 90% Natural Origin and 99% Biodegradable

To use, just pour some shower gel onto your palms and use both your hands to work it into a lather. Gently massage and clean your body and then rinse. You will find that this beautiful aroma fills your shower room and lasts for hours afterwards, it really is gorgeous.