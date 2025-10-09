L’Occitane Gift Ideas for Him

Lavande Poivre Noir After Shave Balm (Boxed)

I’ve already started my planning for the festive season but must confess I always struggle to find gifts for guys, well that is until I engaged my brain and went to the L’Occitane website! Because I know without a doubt that this is a company that never lets me down. Their range of men’s after-shave balms is exceptional. These beautiful balms give the ultimate post-shave experience and are created to help soothe and moisturise your skin whilst reducing the feelings of irritation and tightness that are often caused by shaving. It doesn’t matter whether you are heading to the office, off for a night out with friends, or have simply decided that you need to take better care of your skin post-shaving, trust me, aftershave balms from L’Occitane will make the perfect addition to your self-care arsenal.

The Lavane Poivre Noir After Shave Balm is a sublimely rich textured aftershave balm that melts into your skin as you apply it and is lightly fragranced with a subtle, spicy scent. It has been created to calm your skin and leave your face feeling supple and comforted. It has been enriched with birch sap, shea butter, vitamins and fatty acids and sure you’ll find it will make such a difference to the look and feel of your skin.

L’Occitane as a company has a Provence-only rule for sourcing ingredients, but when it comes to special ingredients like shea butter, it makes an exception. The women of Burkina Faso have been using shea butter for centuries to pamper their hair and skin so L’Occitane have teamed up with them to create a fair trade supply chain that delivers supreme quality shea butter to your beauty routine. The Lavande Poivre Noir After Shave Balm should be used after shaving or cleansing, when your skin needs a reinvigorating boost to ensure it feels moisturised and fresh. Rub a small amount of the balm between your hands to warm and soften it before applying the balm evenly across your face and neck area. Use gentle, sweeping, circular motions with your fingers to gently massage into your skin.

L’Occitane after shave balms and cream gels have had a name change but there is no need to worry, nothing else has changed and these balms are as beautiful as ever. You’ll know this balm as L’Occitan After Shave Balm.

Cedre Gingembre After Shave Cream Gel (Boxed)

This Cedre Gingembre After Shave Cream Gel is enriched with a zesty and aquatic scent and has a multi-benefit formula that helps to moisturise and soothe your skin whilst reducing irritation and tightness caused by shaving. Your skin will be left feeling beautifully moisturised. Use this after shave cream gel after shaving or cleansing, when your skin needs a reinvigorating boost to ensure it feels moisturised and fresh. Just rub a small amount of the balm between your hands to warm and soften it before applying evenly across the face and neck area. Use gentle, sweeping, circular motions with your fingers to gently massage into your skin.

L’Occitane after shave balms and cream gels have had a name change but there is no need to worry, nothing else has changed, this gel is as wonderful as ever. You’ll know this gel as Cap Cedrat After Shave Cream Gel.

Cedre Encens After Shave Balm (Boxed)

Cedre Encens After Shave Balm has been infused with a woody, spicy scent. It has been formulated with shea butter, plant-based glycerin, soothing bisabolol and firming birch sap extract that will help soothe your skin and prevent irritation. Use this balm after shaving or cleansing, when your skin needs a reinvigorating boost to ensure it feels moisturised and fresh. Rub a small amount of the balm between your hands to warm and soften it before applying evenly across the face and neck area. Use gentle, sweeping, circular motions with your fingers to gently massage into your skin. Perfect for daily use, this balm ensures your skin stays hydrated, soothed, and lightly perfumed after every shave.

L’Occitane after shave balms and cream gels have had a name change but there is no need to worry, nothing else has changed, this balm is still delightful as ever. You’ll know this balm as Eav Des Baux After Shave Balm.

Cedrat After Shave Cream Gel (Boxed)

This Cedrat After Shave Cream Gel should be used after shaving or cleansing, when your skin needs a reinvigorating boost to ensure it feels moisturised and fresh. Rub a small amount of the balm between your hands to warm and soften it before applying evenly across the face and neck area. Use gentle, sweeping, circular motions with your fingers to gently massage into your skin.

L’Occitane after shave balms and cream gels have had a name change but there is no need to worry, nothing else has changed and this beautiful after shave cream you’ll know as Eau De Cedrat After Shave Cream.

Regular readers will know that I am a huge fan of L’Occitane’s range of luxurious beauty products that are made in traditional ways using the finest natural ingredients and active botanicals, primarily from Provence, in southern France. L’Occitane always seeks to create a harmony that balances sensory pleasure with inner well-being, luxurious textures with beautiful scents, which capture the famous art de vivre of this region. If you are looking for Christmas gifts then can I suggest you visit L’Occitane’s website – where you’ll be spoilt for choice for gift ideas!