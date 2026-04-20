Liz Earle Beauty

Revitalise & Glow Radiance Reveal Night Cream

This is a luxurious whipped, hard-working night cream, with a botanical glow complex, that gets to work whilst you sleep to visibly improve your skin’s luminosity and dramatically brighten & even your skin tone. In the morning your skin will not only appear visibly rested, but it will look renewed and radiant. This beautiful night cream has a vegan formula with no animal derived ingredients or bi-products.

Brighter & smoother looking skin in 4 weeks**

Reduces the appearance of uneven pigmentation and dark spots in 5 days*

Skin looks brighter, more radiant, dewy, and ultra-smooth*

Revitalising bergamot scent

*Consumer study on 104 users/women

**Expert Grading and Consumer Study

To use just smooth an even layer over your face, neck and décolletage. Massage in, using gentle sweeping strokes and leave on overnight and enjoy your lovely looking skin in the morning.

Size & Price: 50ml/£23.80 was £28.00 | Visit: boots.com

Energise & Glow™ Body Lotion

This beautiful body lotion has been enriched with the brightening botanicals prickly pear and sea buckthorn, so it can re-texturise uneven-looking skin and replenish it with moisture giving your skin a long-lasting, radiant glow. It has a fresh and energising bergamot scent so you’ll be left feeling invigorated and ready to face the day. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

90% said that skin looked moisturised after use

82% said that skins radiance looked restored after use*

Consumer study of 77 women.

To use just massage thoroughly onto your skin, using gentle upwards strokes and it is a good idea to close your eyes whilst mindfully inhaling the aroma and then just enjoy!

Size & Price: 200ml/£21.25 was £25.00 | Visit: boots.com

Restore & Glow Instant Radiance Serum

This is such an easy way to unlock the secret to luminous skin with Liz Earle’s lightweight multi-action serum, which has been proven to boost your skin’s radiance instantly as it visibly transforms dull, tired-looking skin. It also provides long-lasting all day hydration which is what we all need. This super serum is suitable for all skin types and has a vegan friendly formula with no animal derived ingredients or bi-products.

After first use:

88% agreed this serum instantly boosted skins radiance*

90% agreed this serum/ product left skin with a healthy looking glow*

85% agreed this serum instantly brightened skin*

After 28 days:

88% agreed this serum brightens and revives skin for a vibrant youthful glow*

83% agreed skin appeared dramatically brighter*

88% agreed this serum visibly improved skin’s tone and texture*

*Based on a consumer study on 105 women.

To use just apply 1-2 pumps to cleansed and toned skin using your fingertips. Smooth gently over your face and follow with your chosen moisturiser.

Size & Price: 30ml/£ 27.20 was £32.00 | Visit: boots.com