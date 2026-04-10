Superskin™ Microdermabrasion Polish

I am a massive fan of Liz Earle and have been for many years. So I am impressed how they continue to create more products that solve so many of our face, body and skin issues. I always think if I have gifts to buy then Liz Earle always has great ideas. So let me tell you about this microdermabrasion polish which I loved as I could do a facial at home as no salon visit required with this super product. This 3-in-1 polish delivers a naturally derived chemical and physical exfoliation in a nourishing formula and you will love how it reveals brighter, younger-looking skin in minutes.

It has an ultra-fine powdered pumice that delivers deep exfoliation by physically buffing away tired surface cells, whilst fruit enzyme AHAs dissolve skin-dulling particles in just 5 minutes. The luxuriously textured cream is enriched with moisturising shea butter and rosehip oil to ensure skin feels nourished and isn’t stripped of essential oils.

93% agreed skin looked more luminous*

98% agreed skin did not feel stripped*

98% agreed skin felt firmer*

*Consumer trial completed by 101 women. Suitable for all skin types.

Lightly massage a small amount onto damp skin over your face, neck and décolletage in circular movements and leave on for 5 minutes. Rinse off with warm water. Follow with toner and your choice of Liz Earle Beauty moisturiser. Use just once a week after cleansing. It is always a good idea to wear SPF daily as part of your morning routine, especially after using products that contain AHAs such as Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish

Size & Price: 75ml/£27.20 was £32.00 | Visit: boots.com

Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser

Presented with 135 awards and counting, Liz Earle’s original beauty icon deeply cleanses to instantly remove daily grime, pollutants and make up to reveal smoother, clearer and brighter-looking skin. This is a product I have used for years and though sometimes I try other brands, I still class this as a favourite.

It is enriched with cocoa butter which softens, smooths and moisturises, and includes rosemary, chamomile and eucalyptus to tone, soothe and purify. This lovely rich, indulgent cream deeply cleanses to instantly remove daily grime, pollutants and make up, even stubborn mascara and leaves your skin feeling comfortable, balanced and exceptionally clean.

Massage 1-2 pumps of Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser™ onto your dry skin on your face and neck. Work from the centre of the face outwards, gently spreading over eyelids last. It is a great idea to use a pure muslin cloth that you have put in hand-hot water and then wrung out before gently polishing off the creamy cleanser. Finish by splashing your face with cool, clean water to reveal a smoother, clearer and brighter-looking skin. Follow with Instant Boost Skin Tonic and your choice of Liz Earle moisturiser. Cleanse & Polish is suitable for all skin types and of course being from Liz Earle is cruelty-free.

Size & Price: 100ml/£16.15 was £19.00 | Visit: boots.com