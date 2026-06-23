Tinted Moisturizer Natural Dewy SPF 30 UVB/UVA/PA+++ (Boxed)

I’m really rather a huge fan of the Laura Mercier brand and it all started for me with her amazing mascara, Laura only created one mascara and that is all she needed to do as it is such a good one. Now I am invested in her tinted moisturiser that offered me such a lovely natural dewy complexion, my skin looked so amazing that I was instantly hooked! I think the difference in this product is that is has an 88% skincare-based formula that cleverly provides 16-hour sheer to light coverage. Your skin looks naturally plump and hydrated, with a dewy finish that lasts all day. Using over time and sure you’ll find as I did that that my skin’s tone and texture both improved, making my skin looking so healthy.

Just so you can appreciate this tinted moisturiser follows are the key benefits:

24+ Hour Hydration: Clinically proven to provide over 24 hours of hydration. **

16 Hour Wear: Sheer to light, buildable coverage that wears up to 16 hours.**

Improve Tone and Texture: Clinically proven to help improve skin in as little as one day.**

88% Skincare-based Ingredients: Comprised of 88% skincare-based ingredients for makeup that does more.*

Naturally Flawless: 100% agree the product looks natural on skin immediately and overtime.*

All Day Dew: 97% agree that their skin looks dewy for 24 hours.*

Soft, Touchable Skin: 100% agree the product makes their skin feel soft in just 1 week.*

Naturally Plump: 90% agree the product plumps the look of skin immediately and overtime.*

Reveal Healthy-Looking Skin: 97% agree the product reveals healthy looking skin overtime.*

Seamless Application: 100% agree the product seamlessly blends.*

Gentle, Comfortable Wear: 100% agree the product is gentle on skin immediately and over time.*

Routine Builder: 93% agree the product layers well with their skincare and makeup routine.*

Humidity-Proof: Withstands humidity, protecting makeup from melting and smudging.**

SPF 30 Protection: Formulated to protect skin from the sun’s harmful rays.**

*Consumer study of 30 panellists at independent laboratory.

**Clinical study of 30 panellists at independent laboratory.

Further plus points for this product is that you will not get any Photo Flashback, it is Non-Comedogenic, Non-Acnegenic, Dermatologist and Ophthalmologist-Tested.

To use just apply to clean skin with a foundation sponge or as I found easier, just using my fingertips. Dispense a small amount on the back of your hand and use your hand as an artist’s palette. Then pick up a small amount and apply, starting at the outer portion of the face and work inwards and downwards towards the nose, avoiding excess application around the contours of the face. Pat on additional product to build coverage where needed. Laura’s finishing touch, inspired by Parisian facials, is to smooth the remaining product under the jawline, neck, and chin. I’ve tried so many foundations and tinted moisturisers over the years and this one from Laura Mercier is without doubt one of my favourites. There are 20 shades available, so lots to choose from, so do give this one a try.

Size & Price: 45ml/ £39.00 regular price

Shades: 20 shades

Visit: lauramercier.co.uk

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (Boxed)

Normally I’d run a mile if anyone tried to apply powder on my skin, but now I have been educated and have to admit this powder is in a class of its own, which of course I would expect from the Laura Mercier brand. This powder setts your makeup flawlessly giving you up to 24 hours of shine control and after trying it I can understand why this is a best-selling loose powder and is one of the brand’s most iconic products.

This Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder most certainly has put a twist on traditional setting powders, it is for me in a class of its own. Apart from keeping your makeup set for 16 hours, the powder uses pearl pigments and amino acids to grace your skin with a naturally radiant finish, absorbing oil and controlling shine for 24 hours. It is enriched with vitamins C and E so the powder adds a touch of sheer coverage to promote a seamless matte finish. The lovely lightweight formula features a soft and silky texture, allowing it to subtly blur the appearance of imperfections, but without adding weight and most importantly for me it doesn’t make my skin look cakey. But if that was not enough the no-flashback formula creates a soft-focus effect, making it perfect for photos. With four hues (Translucent, Honey, Medium Deep and Tone Up Rose), the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is suitable for virtually all skin tones. Adding this powder after your foundation combats unwanted shine and oily finishes, keeping it matte all day but still boasting a subtle luminosity. This powder does not clog pores, it has been Dermatologist-tested, it is also Non-comedogenic and Fragrance-free.

Setting powder doesn’t need to be scary any longer if you try Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder, I am sure like me you will be converted to loving this product!

Taken from their website:

Why you need to try this powder:

Feels Breathable: 95% of users say the ultra-finely milled powders feel lightweight on skin and allow skin to breathe***.

Silky Soft Formula: Formulated with natural amino acid powder, 89% of users say this powder feels silky soft on skin***.

***Based on a consumer perception study of 63 subjects with Translucent Loose Setting Powder alone.

Our artist-inspired “press & roll” technique ensures the perfect application every time, with 91% of users saying it applies effortlessly.

This powder is suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, dry skin, and combination skin.

Truly translucent it has been exceptionally milled to deliver incredible staying power without adding weight or texture so your skin looks and feels soft, smooth and flawless from day to night.

What shade do you need?

Four Shades for Virtually All Skin tones:

Translucent: Perfect for Fair to Medium Skin Tones.

Translucent Honey: Sets medium skin tones with olive and golden undertones.

Translucent Medium Deep: ideal for medium-deep to deep skin tones.

Tone-Up: ideal for light to medium skin tones.

Laura’s Application Technique – The Velour Puff Method:

Our signature technique for evenly applying the perfect amount of powder to precisely set makeup with a flawless finish that doesn’t look cakey or overdone. Saturate the Velour Puff with Translucent Loose Setting Powder. Fold the puff in half and work in the powder by rubbing the two halves together. Tap off excess. Press puff onto skin using a rolling motion to set makeup.

Size & Price: 20g/£38.50

Colours: 4 shades – Translucent, Translucent Honey, Translucent Medium Deep and Tone Up Rose

Visit: lauramercier.co.uk