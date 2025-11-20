Hair Gain Haircare

Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Duo from Hair Gain

Hair Gain is a new company to me and I am delighted to have been introduced to them as they have cleverly created a refillable revolution in haircare that offers you 72 hours of hydration in seconds. Their Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Starter Kit is Hair Gain’s latest innovation and is a luxurious and clinically tested duo that has been created to transform your hair wash days. The products have been developed with leading Trichologists and formulated with advanced peptides, vitamins, and marshmallow root to deliver deep hydration, visible strength as well as giving your hair enduring shine from the very first use. Plus this is delivered to you in an eco-friendly refillable bottle system, what is not to love?

This scientifically proven duo helps reduce hair fall and breakage by up to 64% after just one use*, whilst soothing your scalp and restoring your hair’s natural vitality. Infused with Marshmallow Root Extract for deep hydration, Pea Peptides for strength and resilience along with Phytantriol and Panthenol for lasting moisture and protection, B vitamins including Panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) & Niacinamide (vitamin B3) for lasting moisture and protection. With 94% of testers agreeing their hair felt nourished after one use** the Hair Gain Hydrating range promotes

thicker, fuller and healthier-looking hair that radiates with vitality.

The Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner range is available now at

* Independently tested (Brushing Test) September 2025. Results achieved when using the shampoo & conditioner together as a regime.

** Data from an Independent Consumer Perception Survey of 67 women using the shampoo & conditioner for 2 weeks. (72 hours post use)

After shampooing, then follow with Hair Gain’s hydrating conditioner that has been infused with a powerful blend of Pea Peptides, Marshmallow Root Extract, Phytantriol, and a B Vitamin Complex that includes Panthenol & Niacinamide. You’ll find it strengthens each strand of your hair as it also boosts your hair volume, shine and manageability. Pea Peptides reinforce your hair’s structure to prevent breakage and add instant body, whilst Marshmallow Root Extract locks in moisture and soothes your scalp for ultimate hydration. Phytantriol supports colour protection and Niacinamide improves elasticity for long-term hair health.

The range is crafted from 100% recycled materials and these sleek, reusable bottles are designed to hold the shampoo and conditioner refills. Hair Gain are offering a stylish, sustainable alternative to single-use plastic and for me this is so important, I only wish other companies would follow Hair Gain’s example and make more refills.

Let me summarise the key benefits:

Up to 64% less hair fall and breakage after one use*

Deeply hydrates and nourishes both hair and scalp

Strengthens strands for thicker, fuller-looking hair

Dermatologically tested and Trichologist approved

Vegan, Halal certified, and safe for coloured or treated hair

Free from parabens, silicones, and sulphates

Luxurious Salted Sage & Driftwood fragrance

Made from 100% recycled and recyclable materials

Sizes & Prices:

Shampoo & Conditioner Starter Kit Duo: £42.00

Shampoo & Conditioner Refill Duo: £35.00 & individually £17.50

Hydrating Shampoo: 250ml/£23.00

Hydrating Conditioner: 250ml/£23.00

Visit: hairgainnow.com

Scalp Foam from Hair Gain

This is a clever foam to give you thicker hair as it reduces hair shed to help you get fuller and thicker hair. The foam deeply penetrates your scalp and absorbs quickly. It is easy to apply with minimum wastage. It is 100% Vegan friendly, cruelty free, Halal Certified. It has been formulated without Alcohol, Sulphates, Silicon and Parabens.

As you apply the Scalp Foam directly to your scalp, it is quickly absorbed without leaving any kind of residue. The foam provides long lasting moisture whilst it revitalises your scalp. As with all Hair Gain products, their AnaGain technology, technology – derived from organic pea shoots – along with science backed vitamins and actives to reinforce scalp health and help stimulate hair follicles, along with other key vitamins and ingredients, that help to stimulate your hair and prevent hair damage. You’ll find you scalp feels much more refreshed and your hair looks fuller after every application.

Just use this fast-absorbing, water-based formula scalp foam on dry or towel-dried hair. You apply it directly onto your scalp and hair line. Massage evenly into sectioned hair. There’s no need to rinse. Use daily and style your hair as normal, knowing that there will be zero sticky residue. Use 5 -10 pumps of foam each day or sufficient to cover your scalp.

About Hair Gain

Inspired by her own struggle with post-partum hair loss, Lucy Palmer drew on her experience in the field of nutrition to create Hair Gain – a range of award-winning supplements and topicals that help to reduce hair shed, support healthy hair and promote thicker and fuller locks.