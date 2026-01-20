Hafren Dyfrdwy Brings Support in the Community Events Back

Hafren Dyfrdwy and a range of local organisations are once again joining forces to host free community drop-in sessions, giving people the chance to access advice and support all under one roof.

The Support in the Community events will return in January and February, offering a welcoming space for anyone looking for guidance on everything from energy bills and wellbeing services to housing and financial advice.

These free events are open to everyone and will feature a wide range of partners ready to offer friendly conversation and practical help. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with organisations such as Age Cymru Powys, Warm Wales, Severn Wye, Powys County Council, Ponthafren, Cyfle Cymru, NERS, Job Centre Plus and Wrexham Council.

The three new dates are:

Tuesday, January 20 th – Ty Pawb, Market Street, Wrexham, LL13 8BB

– Ty Pawb, Market Street, Wrexham, LL13 8BB Tuesday, January 27 th –Welshpool Town Hall, 42 Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7JQ

–Welshpool Town Hall, 42 Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7JQ Tuesday, February 3rd – Hafan Yr Afon, Back Lane, Newtown, SY16 2NH

Each event will run from 10am to 2pm and is designed to be informative and accessible, helping people discover what support is available in their local area.

Lucy Bates, Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Connector, said:

“We’re so pleased to bring back our Support in the Community events for the new year. These sessions have proven to be a fantastic way for people to connect with local organisations and find the help they need in a friendly, welcoming environment. “We know that January can be a challenging time for many, whether it’s managing household bills, looking for wellbeing support, or simply finding out what services are available locally. “By bringing together a wide range of partners under one roof, we aim to make it easier for people to access advice and guidance without having to visit multiple places. “Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels comfortable to ask questions, share concerns, and leave feeling more informed and supported. Whether you’re facing challenges or just want to learn more about what’s available in your area, we’d love to see you there.”

