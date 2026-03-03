Garden Centre’s Bingo Night Raises Over £1,200 for Sue Ryder

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, nestled in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, hosted a Charity Bingo Night on Friday 27th February, raising a record-breaking £1,256 in support of Sue Ryder.

The sell-out event was a true ‘full house’, with every seat taken and a fantastic atmosphere throughout the evening. Guests enjoyed a lively night of bingo, community spirit and fundraising, with all proceeds going towards supporting the charity’s vital work.

Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives, ensuring that everyone approaching the end of life or living with grief can access the care and compassion they need. As the charity says, “We can’t make life’s most difficult moments easy, but we can carry some of the load.”

The evening held particular significance, as Darren, the garden centre’s much-loved bingo caller, has a personal connection to the cause. His wife is taking on the challenge of running the London Marathon this year in aid of Sue Ryder, and the team at the garden centre were delighted to support her fundraising efforts.

Matt Lewis, Events Manager, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have raised £1,256 for Sue Ryder. It was wonderful to see the event completely sold out and to feel such incredible support from our community; especially with over £600 raised on the half time raffle alone! These evenings are always great fun, but knowing the money raised will make a real difference makes it even more special.”

He continued,

“Supporting our community and the charities close to the hearts of our team and customers is a huge part of our values as an independent, family-run business. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us on the night and helped make it such a success.”

For more information about upcoming events at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, call them directly or visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk/pages/upcoming-events.