Garden Centre’s Bingo Night Raises £1000

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, nestled in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, hosted a Charity Bingo Night on Friday 29th August, raising an incredible £1000 in aid of their charity of the year – Tiny’s Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Research.

Matt Lewis, Events Manager, shared his delight at the evening’s success, saying:

“We are thrilled to announce that our Bingo Night raised a fantastic total of £1000 for Tiny’s Fundraiser. £420 of this was raised through the raffle held midway through the evening, which was a real highlight for everyone. This is a fantastic addition to the £720 that was raised through our Car Wash last week. We’d like to thank all of our attendees for joining us, supporting the raffle, and of course taking part in the bingo itself. Congratulations to all of our winners who took home some great prizes!”

He continued,

“Supporting charitable causes is a key part of what we do here at the Old Railway Line, and we’re always so grateful to our wonderful community who turn up, join in, and help us raise such impressive amounts. None of this would be possible without our loyal customers and the enthusiasm they bring to our events.”

Tiny’s Fundraiser is a community-driven campaign raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer Research, while also raising awareness of the importance of men getting regular health checks.

For more information about upcoming events at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, call them directly or visit their website at www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk.