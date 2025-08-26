Charity Car Wash Pushes Tiny’s Fundraiser Past £10,000

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre held a Charity Car Wash on Friday 22nd August, raising an incredible £720.50 in support of Tiny’s Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Research.

From 10am to 4pm, the team were kept busy washing cars at the bottom end of the car park, with generous customers showing their support throughout the day. The money raised has helped push Tiny’s fundraising total to an amazing £10,000 milestone.

Tiny, who is leading the fundraiser, shared his thanks:

“Wow – we just keep rising! I’m so grateful to The Old Railway Line Garden Centre and all of their amazing customers for their generosity. £720.50 in a single day is incredible. The drums are beating loudly now – so please, gentlemen, do us all a favour: go and see your doctor and get checked. Don’t be a Tiny.”

Katie Eckley, Operations Director at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, added:

“We’re so proud to support Tiny and his incredible efforts to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer Research. Our team had a fantastic day at the car wash, and it was heartwarming to see so many customers getting behind such an important cause.”

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre team would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the event and helped raise vital funds for prostate cancer research.