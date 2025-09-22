From Cubs to Scouts: A Mum’s Thanks and a Call for Volunteers

We caught up with Kathryn Wing, mum of a Cub from Dinas Powys who has just moved on to Scouts, to find out what she thinks about Scouting and the difference it’s making for her son.

“My son finished Cubs this week and has now moved onto Scouts with 94th Penarth. “In just two weeks, he’s learnt to build teepee tents, made stew on a campfire, and found a heap of new friends. To me, that’s pretty cool and it shows exactly why Scouting matters. “Sometimes Scouting gets a bit of a reputation for not being ‘cool’ enough, but the skills, respect, discipline and friendships it gives young people are priceless. “And yes, gaming still features in our world – it’s a way of life now. But it’s all about balance!”

Kathryn is also clear about just how important volunteers are to groups like Dinas Powys Cubs:

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to his Cub leaders because they have really helped him grow. The Cubs love the group, the leaders are needed and make a real difference to young people. These groups can’t survive without volunteers.”

That’s why we’re calling on anyone who has a little time and energy to step forward and support their local scouting groups of all ages. Whether you can help every week or just now and again, it all makes a difference.

👉 If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, please get in touch with us at admin@scoutscymru.org.uk or check out the volunteering pages on the ScoutsCymru website – Volunteer opportunities – ScoutsCymru.

You’ll be giving something priceless to young people and you might just find it’s one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do!

Amy – a parent helper in Swansea

Amy is an occasional parent helper in her local group. Her son has been in the troop since 2020 and her daughter joined in 2024.

Taking a turn

Amy ended up volunteering with Scouts as the troop leader wanted to have a bank of occasional helpers, to ease the pressure on leaders. She felt it was important to take a turn.

Not just an extra pair of hands

Most troops rely on occasional parent helpers to provide the necessary ratios to run activities. The troop Amy volunteers for have enabled parents to not only offer an extra pair of hands but also to come up with ideas for activities. Often Amy turns up at the same time as her children and helps with games and crafts, but she’s also planned activities, such as a scavenger hunt and a mini-Olympics.

At ease with volunteering

When you volunteer with young people they demand your full attention. She says, “You can’t doom scroll on your phone or flick through social media.” Amy enjoys being involved in something that’s totally absorbing, she finds it relaxing.

Providing opportunities in unexpected ways

Amy has noticed that young people don’t always take part in the activity in the way the leader planned which doesn’t seem to matter. She explains,

“We had a nature photography session in the park. Lots of the children were fully engaged but some were doing their own thing. I felt even those that were hiding in bushes or rolling down hills were getting something from it. It just wasn’t what the adults intended!”

Volunteering with Scouts is an antidote to life online

Every group across Wales needs parents to get involved. Amy says,

“The leaders are all volunteers, if every parent did a little bit, it would make a huge difference. It’s a real eye-opener to see the quality and range of skills the children are learning.” Even though it’s loud and hectic, Amy thinks it’s a good place to switch off. “It’s the perfect antidote to life online.”

If your child is involved in a local Squirrel, Beaver, Cub, Scout or Explorer group, why not talk to your troop leader about lending a hand? It doesn’t have to be every week and even a small commitment can make a difference.