How One Parent’s Passion Was Reignited By Scouts

“A night we won’t forget”: how one parent’s passion for helping young people was reignited by Scouts – and why we need more volunteers like her
When Charlie Burke moved last year, she was keen to help her son settle into his new community. Like many parents, she started out simply looking for a place where he could make friends, have fun, and feel a sense of belonging.
They found it at 1st Gilfach (St Margaret’s) Scouts Group.
Just a few months after joining, Charlie stood proudly beside her son as they both made their Scouts Promise at a joint investiture. “A night we as a family won’t forget,” she says.
What started as a search for connection quickly turned into a personal journey.
“Within the first few sessions, I found myself hooked on volunteering,” says Charlie. “With such a lovely group of children and leaders and amazing community spirit, it’s so easy to see why there are waiting lists in place for Scouting in Wales because it’s brilliant!”
Charlie’s words capture exactly how transformational volunteering can be. Inspired by the passion of volunteers around her, especially her Group Leader Anne-Marie, Charlie soon stepped forward to help lead sessions alongside her and has even gone solo and led a session on her own.
“Many people still don’t realise that everyone who works in the Scouts are volunteers themselves, who give up so much of their time. From hearing Anne-Marie’s story of setting up a Beavers group in Gilfach, and watching her volunteer in action, it led me to wanting to be involved.”
Now a Beaver volunteer, Charlie says the experience has reignited her previous passion for teaching and supporting children and young people in Wales.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to support.”
Across the country, more than 4,500 young people are currently on waiting lists to join Scouts. The reason? Not a lack of interest from young people – far from it – but a desperate need for more adult volunteers. Every week, young people miss out on life-changing experiences because we simply don’t have enough adults to support them.
Volunteers are the heartbeat of Scouts. From planning activities and encouraging young people, to keeping things running behind the scenes, nothing we do would be possible without them. Whether you have an hour a week or can help out occasionally, there’s a role for everyone. And the impact you’ll make is bigger than you might think.
“The world can sometimes present us with very difficult challenges and obstacles,” says Charlie. “But it’s in the little glimpses of light and pockets within the community that you can truly find genuinely passionate, selfless people making a real big difference – and I am so proud to be a part of it.”
Her message to others thinking of getting involved is simple:
“If you’re looking to give back to your local community, please think about the opportunities you could give to the children in your area. Scouts enables them to really connect, respect and appreciate their local culture, history and society. With endless creativity, lots of fun and great badges to earn, I can promise you won’t be disappointed. It’s extremely rewarding and just goes to show why the Scouts continue to exist and thrive.”
Over 4,500+ young people in Wales are waiting to join – and we need you.
If you can give a little time, you could give a young person a big opportunity.
Contact us at admin@scoutscymru.org.uk or visit https://scoutscymru.org.uk/be-a-scout/opportunities/ to start volunteering.