How One Parent’s Passion Was Reignited By Scouts

“A night we won’t forget”: how one parent’s passion for helping young people was reignited by Scouts – and why we need more volunteers like her

When Charlie Burke moved last year, she was keen to help her son settle into his new community. Like many parents, she started out simply looking for a place where he could make friends, have fun, and feel a sense of belonging.

They found it at 1st Gilfach (St Margaret’s) Scouts Group.

Just a few months after joining, Charlie stood proudly beside her son as they both made their Scouts Promise at a joint investiture. “A night we as a family won’t forget,” she says.

What started as a search for connection quickly turned into a personal journey.

“Within the first few sessions, I found myself hooked on volunteering,” says Charlie. “With such a lovely group of children and leaders and amazing community spirit, it’s so easy to see why there are waiting lists in place for Scouting in Wales because it’s brilliant!”

Charlie’s words capture exactly how transformational volunteering can be. Inspired by the passion of volunteers around her, especially her Group Leader Anne-Marie, Charlie soon stepped forward to help lead sessions alongside her and has even gone solo and led a session on her own.

“Many people still don’t realise that everyone who works in the Scouts are volunteers themselves, who give up so much of their time. From hearing Anne-Marie’s story of setting up a Beavers group in Gilfach, and watching her volunteer in action, it led me to wanting to be involved.”

Now a Beaver volunteer, Charlie says the experience has reignited her previous passion for teaching and supporting children and young people in Wales.