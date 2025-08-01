Explorer Scout Earns First Dragon Gold Award

An Explorer Scout from North Wales, has achieved the coveted Dragon Gold Award – the highest level of the Dragon Award – after completing over a year of camping, adventurous challenges, and environmental action.

The Dragon Award was developed to encourage young people in Wales to camp in every month of the year and complete a series of personal and outdoor challenges. The award has three levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold – with each level requiring a growing commitment to the outdoors and community. The Gold Award involves 12 separate challenges alongside a minimum of 12 months of camping.

The award is supported by the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan and sponsorship of the award was initiated by Janey Howell during her term of office, to recognise the brilliant work of Scouting in Wales. It celebrates the resilience, independence, and community spirit shown by young people who complete the award.

Lily, the first person to complete the Gold Award in March this year, took on challenges including wild camping in winter, leading a multi-day expedition through Eryri in storm conditions, and attending an international Scout camp in Norway. Her journey began during the Covid-19 lockdown with the ‘Camp at Home’ challenge and has since taken her across Wales and beyond.

Lily said:

“The Dragon Award has pushed me outside my comfort zone, built my confidence, and made me love camping even more,” said Lily. “It’s such an honour to have this recognised, especially by the High Sheriff, after working towards it for over three years.”

Janey said:

“Lily’s dedication and determination perfectly capture what the Dragon Award is all about – a love of adventure, a deep connection to nature, and a commitment to others. Having spent over 30 years in the outdoor survival market, I’m genuinely impressed by Lily’s sheer energy and appetite for challenge. I’m always in awe of young people like Lily who throw themselves into it with such passion. I sponsored this award to shine a light on the resilience and spirit of young people in Scouting across Wales, and Lily is a truly inspiring example.”

The Dragon Award is open to all Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Network members, and adult volunteers in Wales. Lily will be presented with her award surrounded by 550 of her peers at the All Wales Explorer camp, Awesome ’25, in Bannau Brycheiniog in June.

If you want to hear more about Lily and what it took to complete the Dragon Gold Award, you can read more in our Change Makers article on the ScoutsCymru website.