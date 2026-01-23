Event Tackles Impact of Beach Marine Litter

A litter pick was recently held to reduce the impact of littering on Prestatyn beach towards localised flooding and the surrounding environment.

Denbighshire County Council’s Flood Risk Team orgainsed the event and with the support of local volunteers tackled the beach areas near the East Nova car park.

Marine litter can block up waterways and drainage, obstructing water flow and causing localised flooding further upstream.

By removing the marine litter more help is provided to the area’s natural defences. Cleaner beaches and healthy coastal environments including dunes and seagrass beds are more able to maintain their natural function as defences against the sea.

Twenty-six volunteers managed to collect 22 bags of litter from the beach and surrounding area on the day. Keep Wales Tidy also provided some of the litter picking equipment used at the event.

Claudia Smith, Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Officer, said:

“It was great to have the support from volunteers to help tidy up this area of the beach and we hope this Prestatyn Beach Clean will become a regular event. “Not only have the volunteers helped reduce the risk of localised flooding in this area and the impact of litter on the environment, they have also helped to improve the look of the beach for residents and visitors and also provided a helping hand for local nature by removing elements such as plastic which can be harmful to some wildlife.”

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, added:

“I’d like to thank all who made the time to come and support this litter pick. Monitoring the flood risks around Prestatyn beach is highly important for local residents and the surrounding environment. Not only that it’s a prime attraction for the town and the group’s efforts will improve the areas for people to walk and enjoy.”