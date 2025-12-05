Electric Flexible Transport Drives Thousands of Miles for Residents

A greener mode of flexible transport has bussed Denbighshire residents on a number of around the world trips.

Fflecsi Electric powered transport vehicles operating around Ruthin and Denbigh have surpassed a major milestone this month.

Ruthin’s Fflecsi service was launched by Transport for Wales and the Council in 2022 and at the time started operations with the country’s first-ever zero emission 100 per cent battery-operated 16-seat minibus through support from the Welsh Government Energy Service.

The demand responsive transport service allows passengers to book their journey up to one hour ahead by either downloading and using the Fflecsi app, on the fflecsi.wales website or by phoning a dedicated call centre. The app can then keep the customer informed of any changes in pick-up times.

In 2023 Denbigh’s fflecsi service was expanded, through work by Transport for Wales (TfW) and Denbighshire County Council. The vehicle allocated to this expansion was a fully accessible, electric four passenger seat vehicle.

Since operating the Ruthin EV minibus has clocked up nearly 74,000 greener miles supporting local residents with their daily lives. That’s around 88 trips from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The Denbigh electric vehicle has also amassed around 52,000 miles of greener transport provision, the equivalent of about 610 road trips from Holyhead over the border to Chester.

Together these two electric vehicles operating in rural areas surrounding neighbouring towns have racked up enough greener miles for almost five round the world trips.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“Our fleet has worked hard to reduce reliance on fossil fuel powered vehicles to help lower our carbon emissions across the county. “These two elective transport vehicles are not only providing less emissions whilst on the road, but they have really given Ruthin and Denbigh residents of all ages a helping flexible hand when it comes to getting on with their daily lives around each of the towns and surrounding area. “Its great to see people embracing these two services and taking advantage of the electric powered transport and I would encourage anyone who maybe struggling to get out and about to give Flecsi a go.”

You can find information on the Ruthin Service here: tfw.wales/fflecsi/locations/ruthin

You can find information on the Denbigh Service here: tfw.wales/fflecsi/locations/denbigh