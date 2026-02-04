Coleg Ceredigion student wins title of Wales Junior Chef 2026

Coleg Ceredigion professional cookery and hospitality student Caitlin Meredith, has won the prestigious Junior Chef of Wales 2026 title at the ICC Wales in Newport.

As a result of her success, Caitlin will automatically compete in the semi-final of the UK Young National Chef of the Year competition.

She also receives a fully-funded package for the Young Chefs Programme at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at the ICC next year, £150 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cooks’ knives from Friedr Dick.

The four candidates were tasked with devising a three-course dinner for four people using a minimum of eight Welsh products of geographical importance.

Caitlin, who studies at the college’s Aberystwyth campus, devised a starter of Dyfi prawn stuffed Cappelletti with dill, ricotta and laverbread served with prawn head jus, spring onion oil, roasted shallot puree and crispy Carmarthen ham.

For the main course, she cooked a fillet of pan-fried Welsh beef, confit leek and parsnip puree, roasted green beans with Welsh Heather Honey, potato dauphinois with Caerphilly Cheese, beef kidney and braised button onions.

Her desert consisted of sticky toffee bara brith with caramelised apple ice cream, salty hazelnut tuille and white chocolate whipped ganache.

The 19 year-old works part-time for chef proprietor Gareth Ward at the two Michelin star Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms near Machynlleth.

Caitlin Meredith said: