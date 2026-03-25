Worshipful Livery Company of Wales Honours Culinary Talent

Students and staff at Coleg Ceredigion’s training restaurant Bwyty Maes y Parc, have been honoured with awards from the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales.

Sylvia Robert-Sargeant, a member of the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales, presented two awards following an evening of cuisine, planned and delivered by two final year professional cookery and hospitality students at Cardigan campus.

Student Evan Adams was selected for the Vocational Award and received £500 after successfully completing interviews at the college with representatives of The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales.

He will be putting his award to good use with a week of specialist culinary work experience at the Celtic Manor Hotel in Newport.

Coleg Ceredigion professional cookery lecturer and 2025 National Chef of Wales, Sam Everton, was awarded £1,000 in recognition of being nominated to represent Wales in the Global Chef’s Challenge and to support his specialist training and preparation for this worldwide competition being held in Wales in May.

Sam is amongst a selection of global chefs who will be competing and representing countries such as the USA, Namibia and Singapore.

The overall aim of the awards programme is to nurture Welsh talent and they are awarded to those undertaking academic and vocational studies including members of the armed forces and those involved with community services.

Sylvia Robert-Sargeant, representing the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales said:

“We are delighted to have been involved, both in the selection of Evan as an outstanding second year learner on the professional cookery course and a winner of our college award, and in supporting Sam in his pursuit of the Global Challenge Competition. “Both are at different stages of their careers in catering and hospitality, but they are both already being recognised as great achievers within their profession.”

Huw Morgan, lecturer in professional cookery and hospitality at Coleg Ceredigion said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised at Bwyty Maes y Parc with these generous and professional awards from The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales. We’d like to thank Sylvia for coming into our Cardigan campus training restaurant to present the awards and to everyone who was involved in the process.”

Feature image: Sam Everton and Sylvia Robert-Sargeant