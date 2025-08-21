Charity Offers Trusted Home Energy Handyperson Service for Free

Age Cymru Powys has announced the launch of Catrefi Cynnes Plus, a two-year energy support service designed to make it easy for Powys residents aged 65+ to cut their energy bills, stay warm, and improve their home’s energy efficiency.

Catrefi Cynnes Plus provides impartial, independent advice from a trusted local handyperson employed directly by Age Cymru Powys, ensuring residents have access to a safe and professional service. Age Cymru Powys is a local charity dedicated to improving the lives of older people and their carers in Powys since 1995.

Funded by Energy Redress, Catrefi Cynnes Plus builds on the success of Age Cymru Powys’ previous energy service, which supported hundreds of local older people last year. This expanded programme now includes the Age Cymru Powys Rural Advice Van delivering Energy Roadshows across Powys, bringing help and advice to communities in remote and hard-to-reach areas that are often overlooked.

George, 66, in Manafon, said:

“I was cold at home but didn’t know where to turn in case it was a scam. Having the local handyperson from Age Cymru Powys visit made me feel I could trust his advice – he wasn’t selling anything as this is a free service. Steve was knowledgeable and caring. My home feels much warmer now and I’m saving money every month on my bills. I recommend it to everyone.”

Through the scheme, older residents who own or rent their home can receive a free, personalised Home Energy Assessment visit, which includes practical energy advice and the installation of free energy-saving measures such as:

Water cylinder jacket

Low-energy night lights

Cold alarms

Draught excluders for doors and windows

Radiator reflector panels

Energy-efficient lightbulbs

Chimney draught excluders

Catrefi Cynnes Plus can also help with energy problems and switching suppliers, refer people to major energy efficiency schemes, provide expert advice to maximise income, and offer additional support to ensure older people feel confident managing their heating system and energy needs.

Gail Colbridge, Chief Officer of Age Cymru Powys, said:

“We are so grateful to Energy Redress for recognising the need to provide rural communities with access to quality energy advice. This is so important because living in a cold home can increase the risk of health problems for older people, including respiratory issues, heart strain, a higher likelihood of falls and illness, and can also negatively impact mental health. “The Rural Energy Advice Van means we can get out on the road and meet people where they are – whether that’s at a local community centre, a village hall, or right at their own front door. Many older people we meet are worried about their energy costs and struggle to access local support. “Catrefi Cynnes has been so well-received because we give tailored advice at home, install energy-saving equipment, and make sure older people have everything they need to stay warm.”

Steve Cadwallader-Jones, Home Energy Officer at Age Cymru Powys, added:

“If you have an older family member, neighbour, or friend who might be struggling to stay warm or pay their energy bills, please encourage them to get in touch. Many older people want to make home energy improvements to save money and help the environment, but many people don’t like to ask for help. A quick call to us could make a big difference to their comfort, health, and energy costs this winter.”

For more information or to book a free Home Energy Assessment, contact Steve Cadwallader-Jones, Home Energy Officer at Age Cymru Powys.