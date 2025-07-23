Age Cymru Dyfed and Age Cymru launch groundbreaking training to support older Armed Forces veterans

On Wednesday 16 July, Age Cymru Dyfed and Age Cymru officially launched a pioneering new e-learning training course designed to improve support for older Armed Forces veterans across the UK. The launch took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, bringing together veterans who helped shape the training, alongside its developers, Fantom Factory.

Part of the three-year Building Stronger Futures for Older Veterans project, this initiative is funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust and aims to address the specific needs of the UK’s growing population of older veterans – an estimated almost 590,000 of whom are over the age of 80.[i]

The free e-learning course, designed for frontline staff in the NHS, local authorities, and voluntary sectors, is concise, impactful, and takes just 30 to 45 minutes to complete. Available in both English and Welsh, the course ensures accessibility across Wales and the wider UK. Its UK-wide scope seeks to establish a consistent approach to veteran care, equipping professionals with the understanding and tools needed to identify and support older veterans more effectively.

“This training empowers professionals to make a meaningful difference in the lives of older veterans,” said Peter Hamilton – Chair of the Board of Trustees at Age Cymru Dyfed “By recognising their service and connecting them to the support networks they deserve, we can reduce isolation, improve wellbeing, and ultimately ease pressure on healthcare services.”

The course encourages preventative care by ensuring that veterans entering health or care services are properly identified, have a veteran medical marker added to their records, and are linked to community and third-sector support networks. These measures are expected to reduce hospital readmissions, tackle loneliness, and strengthen community ties.

The project is a significant step forward in supporting older veterans—one that recognises their lifelong contribution and ensures they receive the respect and care they have earned.

For more information or to access the training, please contact James Glass – Project Lead on james.glass@agecymrudyfed.org.uk or phone 073 9986 1363.

You can also find out more information at: www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/dyfed