Bryson Recycling Supports Local Communities with £56k Donation

Bryson Recycling has donated £56,000 to two local charities in Wales through its successful Choose to Reuse project, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the environment while supporting communities across the region.

This year’s donation includes £20,000 to St David’s Hospice and £36,000 to Hope House Ty Gobaith Childrens Hospices, with the funds generated from the sale of quality pre-loved household items at Bryson’s Choose to Reuse shops.

Bryson Recycling manages nine Household Recycling Centres across Wales on behalf of Conwy County Borough Council, Denbighshire County Council and Powys County Council. Three of these sites, Mochdre, Rhyl and Brecon, have Choose to Reuse shops, where reusable items donated by local residents are given a second life rather than going to waste.

The initiative aims to reduce waste by extending the life of reusable household items. The shops not only help protect the environment but also generate much-needed funding for charities supporting communities across North and Mid Wales. Over the past six years, Bryson Recycling has donated £140,000 to local charities in Wales. As a social enterprise, Bryson remains committed to creating positive environmental and social impact wherever it operates.

Gareth Walsh, Head of Regional Operations at Bryson Recycling, said:

“The Choose to Reuse project demonstrates how small actions can make a big difference. Every item donated by local residents helps reduce waste, supports the circular economy and raises vital funds for incredible charities making a real difference in our communities. As a social enterprise, we’re proud to invest back into the communities we serve, and we’d like to thank everyone who has donated or shopped with us over the past year.”

James Wilde, Head of Fundraising and Compliance at St David’s Hospice said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Bryson Recycling and everyone who has supported the Choose to Reuse shops. This generous donation will help us continue providing compassionate, specialist palliative care to patients living with life-limiting illnesses, while also supporting their families and carers when they need us most.”

Courtney Harris, Area Fundraiser at Hope House Ty Gobaith Childrens Hospices said:

“Support like this makes a meaningful difference to the children and families who rely on our services. Bryson Recycling’s donation will help us provide expert care, comfort and support to local children with life-threatening conditions, enabling families to make the most of every moment together. We sincerely thank Bryson and everyone who has contributed to making this donation possible.”

For further details on Bryson Recycling and the services they provide please visit brysonrecycling.org.

Feature image: Bryson Recycling has donated £56,000 to two local charities in Wales, St David’s Hospice and Hope House Ty Gobaith Childrens Hospices, through its successful Choose to Reuse project. Pictured (L-R): Gareth Walsh, Bryson Recycling; Ron Roberts, Bryson Recycling; James Wilde, St Davids Hospice and Courtney Harris, Hope House Ty Gobaith Childrens Hospices.