Lifetime Achievement for Skills, Hospitality and Food Champion

A man credited with having a “transformative impact” on skills development, hospitality and the food and drink sectors in Wales has been recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented to Arwyn Watkins, OBE, by Cambrian Training Company, one of the country’s leading apprenticeship providers. The presentation ceremony was held at the company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards, held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

Mr Watkins led a management buyout of the company in 2002 and, as managing director and executive chairman, grew the business into one of Wales’ most respected training providers, known for excellence, innovation and inclusivity.

Last year, he guided Cambrian Training Company into a new era as an Employee Ownership Trust on its 30th anniversary and is now executive oversight advisor to the CTC Group of companies. He ends his employment with the company at the end of July.

It is turning into a memorable year for him. As Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) president, he became the first Welsh chef to be awarded Worldchefs Honorary Life Membership at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, held at International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) last month.

Mr Watkins, who lives in Llanfair Caereinion, near Welshpool, led the team that secured the congress, the world’s biggest culinary event, for Wales. It was the event’s first time in the UK in its 98-year history.

“This award recognises not just achievement, but a lifetime of influence, leadership, service and impact,” said Faith O’Brien, who succeeded Arwyn as managing director. “Tonight, we honour an individual whose impact on skills development, hospitality and the food and drink sectors in Wales has been nothing short of transformative. Arwyn’s career has been defined by vision, dedication and an unwavering belief in the potential of people. “A leader, mentor, champion of apprentices, proud advocate for Welsh food and a dedicated servant to his community, his legacy is woven into the fabric of Welsh training and hospitality and his influence will continue to shape future generations for many years to come.”

She paid tribute to his contribution to the work‑based learning sector across Wales, through serving as chief executive and then chairman of the National Training Federation for Wales form 2008-’14.

Mr Watkins worked closely with the Welsh Government and training providers to shape national policy and strengthen opportunities for learners and served as a Regional Learning and Skills Partnership for West and Mid Wales board member.

“For Arwyn, apprenticeships have never been just qualifications,” added Faith. “They are life‑changing opportunities – pathways that open doors, build confidence and strengthen communities. His belief in nurturing talent at every level has helped thousands of individuals take their first steps into meaningful careers.”

Responding, Mr Watkins said:

“When you hear someone talk about your life like that, it’s extremely emotional. I am proud of everything that I have achieved in my life to date but none of it would have been possible without teamwork. “It has all been achieved by starting out as an apprentice. I am hugely honoured to receive this award and I thank all the colleagues that I have worked with at Cambrian Training Company over the last 27 years.”

He revealed that a dismissive comment made by a teacher when he was leaving school had inspired him. Hearing that Mr Watkins had chosen a career as a chef, the teacher replied:

“You will be alright doing that because it doesn’t require any brains!”

For every cooking demonstration he has given, he ensures that he has a can of Brains beer with him as a reference to the remark.

“I am so glad that I returned to Wales to run Cambrian Training Company and have been able to fulfil my ambitions,” he added. “I really hope that I have also helped to fulfil the ambitions of people I have engaged with.”

He received an OBE in 2018 for his services to education and training in Wales.

A farmer’s son from Llanwrtyd Wells, he left Builth Wells High School to join the Army as an apprentice chef and has championed Welsh food and culinary skills throughout his life.

He coached the Junior Welsh Culinary Team to a Culinary Olympics gold medal in 2004 and has been Culinary Association of Wales president since 2015.

Under his presidency, Wales hosted the Worldchefs European Presidents Conference in 2017 followed by the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, attended by more than 800 top chefs from all corners of the world.

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

Feature image: Cambrian Training Company managing director Faith O’Brien presents the Lifetime Achievement Awards to Arwyn Watkins, OBE.