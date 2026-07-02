Library’s Welsh Learners Celebrate Success

The National Library of Wales recently held a special event to celebrate the achievements of its Welsh learners and to thank them for the time, energy and enthusiasm they’ve devoted to learning the language.

Whether staff members are fluent Welsh speakers or taking their first steps in learning the language, the Library is committed to providing opportunities to build skills and confidence.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said:

“I would like to congratulate all our learners, it’s wonderful to see so many members of staff taking advantage of the opportunities available to them. The Welsh language is for everyone and I’m proud that the Library invests in its people to develop language skills that are valuable both in the workplace and as a life skill.”

Supporting staff to develop their Welsh language skills has been an important priority for the Library during 2025–26. Since September 2025, 23 members of staff have been learning Welsh with the support of the Library. They’re given dedicated time during the working day to attend lessons, alongside ongoing opportunities to practice and build confidence.

For those taking part, this is more than a language course. It’s something that makes a real difference both at work and at home.

Lisa Davies, Finance Assistant, said:

“I think it’s very important that I can speak with my colleagues and customers in their first language. I think it’s excellent that the Library is investing in our Welsh. It makes me feel valued.”

The journey has been an exciting one, beginning with new words and phrases and developing into using Welsh more naturally with colleagues, visitors and family members.

Pete Brigham, Senior Systems Administrator, said:

“Learning Welsh means I can speak more Welsh with my colleagues. I’m also able to communicate and help my daughter through Welsh at school. My wife is also learning Welsh at work in the University.”

Working closely with Aberystwyth University to provide Welsh classes at the Library, the number of staff attending lessons has almost tripled since last year. The programme includes online and face-to-face courses, one-to-one refresher sessions and Entry-level classes. Some staff have also enjoyed Welsh immersion experiences at Nant Gwrtheyrn, while a further six staff members will attend an intensive course in Aberystwyth this summer.

The Library and its learners would like to thank tutors Brid Davies and Helen Hopkins for their valuable support and encouragement.

As more staff begin or continue their Welsh language learning journey, the Library looks forward to building on this momentum and creating even more opportunities to use and enjoy Welsh in the workplace and throughout the community.