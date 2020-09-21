Powys County Council Calls On Residents To Recycle

Powys County Council Calls On Residents To Be Mighty, Recycle. And Let’s Get Wales To Number One!

Wales may be a small country, but when it comes to recycling, we punch way above our weight. We’re already the third best recyclers in the world, and now Powys County Council is backing the Wales-wide movement to make us first.

Over the past decade, recycling in Powys has soared. We’re now recycling around 64% of our waste, up from just 36.5% in 2010. But if we’re to help Wales reach the coveted top slot we need to do even more, as Cllr Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for waste and recycling, explains:

“Recycling is now the norm in Powys and most of us recycle every week. We’re recycling our fruit and vegetable peelings, eggshells, tea bags and plate scrapings in our food caddies; recycling from every room in the home and recycling those tricky items such as empty aerosols.

“We should be proud of our recycling efforts, but we must keep up our good work. Let’s continue recycling everything we can from all around the home and help get Wales to number one.”

To learn more about the mighty movement visit www.walesrecycles.org.uk, look out for the ads on TV, on buses and billboards and social media across Wales or join the conversation using the hashtag #mightyrecyclers

Mighty tips to get Wales to number one

Recycling our food waste is one of the easiest ways to give our recycling rate a big boost. Put any food waste – however small the amount – in your food waste caddy to ensure it gets collected every week

Recycling doesn’t stop at the kitchen door – remember to recycle from other rooms too. You’d be amazed just how much bathroom waste such as empty shampoo, conditioner, hand soap and shower gel bottles can be recycled

Most people know that water bottles, cans, and paper and card can be recycled, but don’t forget that you can also recycle more unusual items such as empty aerosols. And if you’re not sure what you can and can’t recycle visit powys.gov.uk/recycle

Squash cans, pots, tubs and trays to save space in your box. And give them a quick rinse before recycling them – there’s no need to use running water, a quick rinse in the washing up bowl will do

If Wales is going to get to number one, we all have to play our part. That means spreading the mighty movement word on social media by sharing your recycling pics and tips using the #mightyrecyclers hashtag.

Image by Shirley Hirst from Pixabay