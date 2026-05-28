New Choose to Reuse Shop Opens at Brecon Recycling Centre

New Choose to Reuse Shop Opens at Brecon Household Recycling Centre, well the shop is new but its contents are certainly second hand, albeit, likely to be a superb addition to another household whilst at the same time helping the planet.

The brand-new reuse shop has officially opened its doors to the public at the Brecon Household Recycling Centre.

The innovative project, developed by Bryson Recycling in partnership with Powys County Council, aims to reduce waste by extending the life of reusable household items while supporting local community initiatives.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services said:

“This fantastic collaboration between Powys County Council and Bryson Recycling delivers real benefits for both our environment and our residents. Every year, many items that are still perfectly reusable are brought to our Household Recycling Centres and treated as waste, when they could instead find a new home. By giving these items a second life, people are helping to reduce waste and boost our recycling rates. An added benefit is that Bryson Recycling reinvests funds raised through their reuse shop into community projects, providing further support to the people of Powys. I encourage everyone to visit the shop and see what’s on offer.”

Katy Fulton, Director of Bryson Recycling, added:

“We are delighted to see the Choose to Reuse shop open at the Brecon Household Recycling Centre. Having a reuse shop is a great way to change how people think about unwanted items. We encourage anyone visiting the site to choose to reuse, as it is even better than recycling. Any profits generated from the shop will be reinvested into local community initiatives. As a social enterprise, we were keen to deliver a project that brings together environmental, economic and social wellbeing.”

The Choose to Reuse shop is open from 9am – 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday each week. You do not need to book an appointment to visit the shop – simply come along and park in one of the designated parking spots.

For further details about Bryson Recycling and the services they provide please visit brysonrecycling.org

Feature image: New Choose to Reuse Shop Opens at Brecon Household Recycling Centre. Pictured at the launch (L-R): Gareth Walsh, Regional Operations Manager, Bryson Recycling; Rob Allen, Operations Manager, Bryson Recycling; John Forsey, Head of Service, Powys County Council; Katy Fulton, Director, Bryson Recycling and Ashley Collins, Senior Manager for Waste and Recycling, Powys County Council.