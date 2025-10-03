Brecon Food Festival comes alive again this weekend 4th October in the market hall situated at the heart of Brecon.

So weather be it just rain or the remnants of storm Amy makes little difference with the trade stands inside a wonderful historic building. Indeed there are 61 stands all local that offer you a cornucopia of artisan food and drink with the added fact that entry is free.

Getting to the festival is also made easy with a Park & Ride facility running from the Brecon Livestock Market at the western end of the Brecon bypass. The Park and Ride is operated courtesy of McCartneys for their kind loan of the premises and Accessibility Powys for their logistics and supply of vehicles. The cost is just £2.00 per vehicle.

Once inside the festival there is a wide range of drinks to take home and enjoy plus a melodic background provided by the seven choirs performing throughout the day.

So to the food offering which tickles the taste buds but brings you products that you are unlikely to find in your local supermarket.

Take Micro Greens Wales ‘Microgreens’ are young vegetables and herbs, freshly harvested, by hand, before reaching maturity. They have delicate textures and distinctive flavours. They also grow and sell seasonal edible flowers and gourmet mushrooms.

What better to go with microgreens than a good cheese. Caws Teifi Cheese is farmhouse made with raw cows milk giving you all the benefits of a rich profile of beneficial bacteria (probiotics), active enzymes that aid digestion. With a range of award winning cheeses being able to try before you buy. Usk Valley Cheese offers a Chartists’ Heritage cheese with a smooth, creamy texture and a complex flavour profile. Layers of flavour unfold, leading to a wonderfully tangy finish. Plus others infused with Saffron and one with Garlic and mixed herbs.

If you prefer a goats cheese then Brynmawr Goats offers you both soft and hard Goats Cheese.

What better to add to the platter than some charcuterie courtesy of the Hay Charcuterie company.

To round off this savoury platter there has to be some pickle. Well the choice at the Food Festival of Brecon is wide. Gower Preserves, Little Black Hen, Pleasantly Pickled and Farmers Food at Home all have pickle ranges.

Remember that Brecon Food Festival also spoils us the public with a tasting table. Run by the renowned Welsh culinary expert Nerys Howell who puts together delights from the festival enabling you to create your own smorgasbord of delicacies. What could better for the upcoming party season of Halloween and Christmas.

One cannot finish any meal without a sweet/desert of some sort, be that a decadent chocolate from Brecon Chocolates, or a delicious slice of cheesecake from Marie Cresci or ice cream from Llanfaes.

The taste buds are in overload and the best way to experience it all is to visit the Brecon Food Festival on 4th October 2025 in Brecon.

For more info visit: www.breconbeaconsfoodfestival.co.uk