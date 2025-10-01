Brecon Beacons Food Festival Has the Best of Drinks Producers

Whether it is a glass, a mug or a cup Brecon Beacons Food Festival has traders that offer you best of drinks to take home and enjoy.

With some of the businesses what appears on the outside does not reflect the depths of deliciousness that you can enjoy.

Take Morgans Brew Tea, a wide selection of loose teas from the pungent Lap Sang Su Chong to the very delicate Lady Grey. But !!

Morgans Brew Tea also sell gin but Gin infused with various teas making the Gin just so wonderfully different.

If you bake Barabrith then the use of tea in cooking is well known but Morgans Brew Tea has ideas that go way beyond Bara Brith. Earl Grey Victoria sponge or a tea encrusted meat joint for Sunday. Flavour is the theme of the day at Morgans Brew Tea.

When it comes to Flavoured Gins then Gasm has some answers with their gin based cocktails.

But if you would rather mix your cocktails yourself or just enjoy a country type wine then Anglesey Spirit and Cwm Deri have ranges of drinks to suit all tastes and alcohol levels. Talk to them about their products to use whisked into cream or poured over a sponge pudding or ice cream.

For the real connoisseurs of spirits the Dà Mhìle has multi award winning Whiskys whether you enjoy single malts or are a collector of the world’s best whiskys. But there is more to Dà Mhìle Distillery than just whisky with Rum, Gin and various liqueurs as well.

With vineyards becoming more common Brecon Food Festival has a selection of Great British wines being represented by Springhollow from Ceredigion Monkhide Wines from nearby Herefordshire and Dell Vineyard from Monmouthshire.

The festival does not forget those of us that like a pint of either Beer or Cider. With local companies Antur Brewery, Leftbank Brewer & Brecon Cider plus other there is a wide choice.

Returning to non alcoholic drinks Daisy Bank Dairy has a range of milk shakes for all tastes.

Please be aware that there is no consumption of drinks at the festival apart from samples with the festival as ever working with the town and not wanting to takeaway from the many outlets for drinks within the town.

For more information visit: breconbeaconsfoodfestival.co.uk