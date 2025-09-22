Brecon Beacons Food Festival Full Day of Choirs and Music

Visitors to this year’s Brecon Beacons Food Festival can look forward to more than just food and drink, as organisers announce a packed schedule of live music and choir performances taking place throughout the day.

The festival, which returns to Brecon Market Hall on Saturday 4th October 2025, will host seven performances from local choirs and singing groups, bringing a vibrant and uplifting soundtrack to the event.

The running order is as follows:

Brecon Choir – 10:00am

Builth Ladies Choir – 10:30am

Noteworthy – 11:15am

Affinity – 12:00pm

Gracenotes – 1:00pm

Dare to Sing – 1:40pm

Bluebells VE – 2:15pm

Festival organiser Andrew Powell said:

“The music is such an important part of the Brecon Beacons Food Festival. It gives the day its heart and helps create that special community feel. We’re proud to showcase so much local talent and provide a stage for choirs and singing groups who bring people together through music.”

Alongside the entertainment, visitors can enjoy browsing and tasting from over 60 local food and drink producers, with everything from artisan cheeses and homemade bakes to ciders, gins and wines on offer.

The Brecon Beacons Food Festival remains one of the few not-for-profit food festivals that is completely free to attend, making it a highlight of the local calendar for families and food lovers alike.

Event Details

Date: Saturday 4th October 2025

Time: 9.30am – 4.30pm

Venue: Brecon Market Hall

Entry: Free of charge

For more information, visit: www.breconbeaconsfoodfestival.co.uk