New Narberth Farmers’ Market to Champion Local Produce

Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership is launching a new monthly farmers’ market Queens Hall Narberth, beginning Saturday 13th June 2026. Running monthly, from 10am to 2pm, the market will provide a dedicated space for local producers to sell, share, and celebrate food grown, reared, and made in Pembrokeshire.

Developed in collaboration with a growers, Rufus and Ffion of Hael Natural Produce based in Clunderwen, the market will bring together a wide mix of local food and drink producers, showcasing the breadth of the region’s food culture. Stalls will include fresh seasonal produce, artisan foods, baked goods, and speciality items, including honey from Spirit Wood Wales, Big Green Elephant, Foxhill Preserves and Pencw Cheese.

To support the launch and ensure strong early participation, Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership will be leading on marketing and subsidising stall costs for the first three markets, helping to reduce barriers for small and emerging producers.

The launch will also feature the introduction of a new local veg box scheme developed by Rufus and Ffion from Hael Natural Produce, who will be sharing more about the initiative on the day.

Rufus said:

“I’m really excited to be launching my new veg box scheme at the farmers’ market. It’s a great opportunity to get fresh, locally grown produce directly to people in the community and to build something that connects people more closely with where their food comes from.”

Sue Latham, Coordinator of Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership, said:

“We are looking forward to creating a regular space in Narberth that supports local producers and gives the community consistent access to high-quality, local food. This market is about strengthening those connections and building something that can grow over time.”

Organisers are encouraging residents, visitors, and food lovers to attend the launch and support this new initiative, which forms part of Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership’s wider work to strengthen local food networks across the county.