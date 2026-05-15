Barcud Group Launch Older People’s Strategy

Barcud Group has launched an Older People’s Strategy which sets out a commitment to older people to provide access to homes, services and support which enables them to live well in their older years and maintain a stable and suitable home with the ability to build and connect with wider community networks.

In launching the Strategy, Barcud’s Director of Communities, Sara Woodall, said,

“Barcud Group has a significant role to play in the communities in which it works, in Ceredigion and Powys, as evidence shows an increasingly ageing demographic. It is of vital importance that we plan now for how we want to deliver homes and services that meet current and anticipated needs of our older communities. In doing this we understand that whilst this is Barcud Group Strategy, we will have to work in partnership with others to deliver on the Strategy’s aims.”

The Barcud group is based in mid and west Wales and comprises Barcud Housing Association, together with Care and Repair in Powys, The Care Society and EOM. As a group it is dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable housing and services that are financially sustainable, socially impactful and responsive to people’s needs – both today and for future generations.

Barcud tenants, Board members and external partners have been involved in the development of the three-year Older People’s Strategy which purposely does not define ‘older’ and on the recommendation of tenants will change the name of sheltered accommodation to independent living schemes. It is also mindful that older people are not a ‘homogenised whole’ but can encompass three or more generations with wishes and aspirations that can differ wildly.

The Older People’s Strategy will deliver on four key themes:

Health, Wellbeing and Social Connectivity – encouraging the prevention of ill health and the promotion of better health for longer. Support to tackle loneliness and isolation through digital and community connectivity.

– encouraging the prevention of ill health and the promotion of better health for longer. Support to tackle loneliness and isolation through digital and community connectivity. Digital inclusion and accessible communication – Review all communications for accessibility. Being mindful that not everyone wants to engage digitally but recognising it can provide more affordable options.

– Review all communications for accessibility. Being mindful that not everyone wants to engage digitally but recognising it can provide more affordable options. Affordability and financial inclusion – Continue to tackle fuel poverty and affordability through a buildings-based approach. Improve welfare benefits and energy advice services.

– Continue to tackle fuel poverty and affordability through a buildings-based approach. Improve welfare benefits and energy advice services. Fit for purpose facilities and services – Carry out assessments of Barcud Group’s current independent living schemes and plan to upgrade to modern facilities.

Sara Woodall added,

“Future-proofing Barcud Group’s homes and services in the context of the aging demographic of Wales is fundamental to delivering Barcud’s strategic objectives. This ensures Barcud remains an effective, forward-looking group. By strengthening and widening our service offering we can also enhance efficiency and respond more effectively to the needs of our tenants and communities as they grow older.”

Feature image: Barcud’s independent living scheme in Aberystwyth.