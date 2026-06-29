Barcud Encourages Tenants to Enter Gardening Competition

Green-fingered tenants with Barcud housing association are being encouraged to enter a garden photo competition this summer to find the best floral displays.

With over 4,500 properties across mid and west Wales, Barcud are calling on all tenants to share photos of their wonderful gardens for a chance to win a £50 garden centre voucher.

Sara Woodall, Barcud’s Director of Communities said,

“We all know that gardening is great for our health and well-being so we want to encourage as many of our tenants as possible to get outdoors into their gardens. A colourful and interesting garden not only makes a difference to your property but can also benefit the community you live in and the environment. We want to reward our tenants for their gardening efforts.”

There are four categories for Barcud tenants to choose from when entering the gardening competition:

Floral display (private garden) Hanging basket, container or window box Vegetable garden Independent living scheme or communal garden

The winner of each category will receive a £50 garden centre voucher and tenants participate by sending a photograph of their entry to Alisa Cakebread, Tenant Involvement Officer at Barcud. Photos must be submitted without any digital editing beyond cropping, adjustments to exposure, sharpness and minor colour correction. All images are then sent to Newtown Gardening Club, with no names on, for the club members to judge and choose the winners.

Newtown Garden Club feel honoured to be asked to judge the competition once again this year. They said it was a real pleasure to see the results of the hard work Barcud residents had put into creating colourful and imaginative displays in the various categories last year. It was a difficult year for gardens last year with the heat but there were some wonderful entries showing what can be achieved even when the weather is against you.

The deadline for entries is Friday, 14 August at midday. Entries must include the tenant’s name, address and which category they are entering and be accompanied by a maximum of three photographs per entry. Tenants can email their entries to: alisa.cakebread@barcud.cymru or print the photos off and put them in the post to: Alisa Cakebread, Barcud, Ty Canol House, Ffordd Croesawdy, Newtown, Powys, SY16 1AL.