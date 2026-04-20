Old Railway Line Garden Centre Named Champion of the Year

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, located in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, is celebrating another major accolade after being named Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year at the prestigious Wales Food and Drink Awards, held at the Swansea Building Society Arena.

The fifth annual awards brought together the very best of the Welsh food and drink industry, recognising excellence across the sector, from established household names to ambitious start-ups. With more than 200 entries and hundreds in attendance, the evening showcased the passion, innovation and quality that define Welsh food and drink.

This latest recognition highlights the continued success of the Old Railway Line’s award-winning Farm Shop, which has built a strong reputation for championing local suppliers and offering the very best of Welsh produce.

Luke Meredith, Head of Farm Shop at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be named Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year. It’s a huge honour for our team and for all the incredible Welsh producers we work with.”

He added:

“We’ve always believed that Welsh is best. We’re incredibly proud to support local food businesses and producers, and to showcase the quality and variety of produce we have here in Wales. This award is a real celebration of those partnerships and the hard work of our team at The Old Railway Line.”

The judging panel, chaired by Rhys Iley, praised the exceptional standard of entries this year:

“It was an absolute privilege to review such an outstanding range of entries this year. Each business showcased remarkable passion, creativity, and determination.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were founded by Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Liz Brookes said:

“Wales’ food and drink sector came together to celebrate excellence and dedication. The awards highlighted the remarkable talent across the industry and provided a wonderful opportunity to recognise everyone’s hard work. Congratulations to all who contributed to such a memorable evening! Llongyfarchiadau pawb.”

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, located between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, continues to build on its reputation as one of the UK’s leading garden centres, with its Farm Shop playing a central role in supporting Welsh producers and delivering high-quality, locally sourced food to customers.

This latest award further reinforces the centre’s commitment to celebrating Welsh food, supporting local businesses, and providing an outstanding retail experience.

For more information about the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk or contact 01497 847055.