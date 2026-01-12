16 Piece Soap Gift Collection from L’Occitane

This is a super collection of 16 soaps, all 50g in size and from one of my favourite brands L’Occitane. The soaps feature a beautiful blend of Shea Milk and Shea Verbena soaps. There is no doubt that using these super soaps will elevate your daily routine, they would also make a brilliant gift for someone special, or perfect for visiting family and friends to use. These are gentle, fragrant soaps that will help to leave your skin feeling cleansed and pampered, which of course is what we all want, but I also loved the feeling I got that my everyday wash was transformed into moments of indulgence – just what I need! These soaps are a family favourite and my husband and son both love using them for shaving as these soaps do not go gooey but stay solid and you can keep use it until there is only the slightest sliver left! These soaps foam up beautifully and are so soft and gentle on your skin, a delight to use.

Size & Price: 16 x 50g each/£37.80 | Visit: qvcuk.com