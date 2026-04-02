Young Footballers Crowned Champions at Caerphilly Finals

Secondary school pupils from across Caerphilly came together for two exciting days of football as this year’s Secondary Schools Finals, showcasing the very best of local school sport.

Delivered by Sport Caerphilly, the competition ran throughout the school year in a knockout format, with teams competing for a place in the finals. The event culminated in seven finals across two days, featuring Year 7 to Year 11 boys’ teams alongside Under 13 and Under 15 girls’ finals.

The standard of football on display was excellent throughout, with players demonstrating skill, teamwork and determination in a series of closely contested matches.

This year’s winners were:

Year 7 Boys – Gellihaf (Cwm Rhymni)

Year 8 Boys – Bedwas High School

Year 9 Boys – St Cenydd Community School

Year 10 Boys – Newbridge School

Year 11 Boys – Lewis School Pengam

Under 13 Girls – Islwyn High School

Under 15 Girls – Idris Davies School

The finals provided a fantastic opportunity for young people to represent their schools, compete in a positive environment and celebrate their achievements with teammates and supporters.

A special thank you goes to referee Paul Greenway, who generously gave up his time to officiate across both finals days, helping to ensure the matches were played in a fair and enjoyable spirit.

Sport Caerphilly continues to support school sport across the borough, creating more opportunities for young people to take part in sport locally in line with the Sport and Active Recreation Strategy 2019-2029.