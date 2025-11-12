Handmade Blankets Bring Comfort Across Caerphilly

Volunteers from the Caerphilly Miners Centre have once again been recognised for their incredible efforts in creating handmade blankets for people in need across the community.

Now in its eighth year, the blanket project has grown from a small group producing just 14 blankets to more than 100 each year, made up of around 2,500 knitted and crocheted rectangles. Over 50 volunteers work remotely to create, assemble and donate these blankets to a range of worthy causes and community groups.

The project began as a way to bring people together and has since become a lifeline for many who may not be able to get out regularly but still want to make a difference. It gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to provide both purpose and connection for those involved.

A special celebration event was held on Monday 10th November, with Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, attending on behalf of Caerphilly County Borough Council to personally thank the volunteers for their continued kindness and commitment.

This year, a number of the handmade blankets were also allocated to Caerphilly County Borough Council to distribute through local organisations supporting vulnerable residents, helping to share warmth and comfort across the community.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, praised the volunteers’ ongoing commitment, saying:

“The dedication of the Caerphilly Miners Centre volunteers is truly inspiring. Their compassion and creativity have made a real difference to people’s lives, providing not only warmth but also a sense of care and community that embodies the very best of Caerphilly.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council would like to thank all the volunteers at Caerphilly Miners Centre for their continued contribution and community spirit.