Young Farmers Get Creative in the Kitchen with Cywain

Young farmers are heading to the heat of the kitchen in a cooking competition that highlights local and sustainable Welsh produce.

Launched by Cywain in partnership with Wales Young Farmers Clubs (YFC), ‘Bring Your Idea to the Table’ aims to foster entrepreneurship and celebrate Welsh food and drink.

Open to YFC members; the entrants will have to use their culinary skills and knowledge of local food and drink to research and create two courses. These will be put before a panel of judges via video.

The dishes comprise a main course and either a starter or a dessert. They have to include ingredients from two producers featured on the Cywain Producers’ Map (cywain.cymru) and produce local to the entrants.

Cywain is a Menter a Busnes project that supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales. The Cywain Producers’ Map features food and drink producers from across Wales.

The entrants will have to flex their financial sense, too, as the budget is fixed at £30*. Also, they have to recommend – but not buy – a beverage to complement their food choices.

The winner will receive £600 for their Club, with the runners-up to receive £250 and £150 respectively for their Clubs.

The judging panel members are S4C and Ffermio presenter Meinir Howells; Chris Summers, Chef-Owner of Y Crochan in Caernarfon; and Antur Waunfawr Chief Executive and member of Menter a Busnes Board of Directors, Menna Jones.

Wales YFC has also appointed three ambassadors – Cadi Mars, Elin Havard and Cennydd Jones – to help promote the competition to young farmers.

Menter a Busnes Chief Executive, Alun Jones, said,

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Wales YFC on this competition. It is an opportunity for YFC members to demonstrate their skills and shout about the produce and producers local to them. “The competition also requires entrants to demonstrate a range of business skills, including research, finance, and presentation. Part of the prize package for the winning Club will be a mentoring session from Menter a Busnes focusing on entrepreneurship and how to go about starting a business. “So, we hope that ‘Bring Your Idea to the Table’ will ignite an entrepreneurial spark and encourage young people to one day launch a business of their own.”

Katie Court, Wales YFC’s competition committee chair, said,

“I am really excited to see the entries we receive from across the counties. The Cywain map highlights the best of Welsh produce, this along with the YFC members talent and initiative, I know we’re in for a real treat!”

Here’s a short promotional clip: