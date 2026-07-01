Wrexham Gives Hedgehogs a Helping Hand with New Homes

A project to support hedgehogs across Wrexham has been hailed a huge success after more than 1000 hedgehog homes were created by residents, schools and community partners.

The Hedgehog Recovery Project, led by the Local Places for Nature team, encouraged people to install hedgehog houses in their gardens by giving hedgehog homes away for free.

People were also encouraged to create “hedgehog highways” in fences, helping the much-loved species move safely between green spaces, hedgehog food and dishes were also given away for free as part of this kit.

The project originally set out to install 100 hedgehog homes and highways across Wrexham, but the response from the community has far exceeded expectations.

More than 80 people also signed up to become hedgehog ambassadors, helping to raise awareness, support local habitats and encourage others to take action for hedgehogs.

Hedgehogs face a number of threats, including habitat loss, and providing safe places for them to rest, breed and hibernate can make a real difference.

The project also included 5 events and 13 school sessions, helping residents and young people learn more about hedgehogs and the simple steps they can take to support them.

Councillor David A Bithell, Lead Member for Environment said,

“The positive response to this project has been overwhelming, a huge thank you to everyone who installed a hedgehog house, created a hedgehog highway or helped spread the word.” “Thanks to the support of residents, schools, ambassadors and partner organisations, more than 1000 hedgehog homes have been created across Wrexham.”

The Local Places for Nature team would also like to thank the projects partners, including Jackson’s Animal Rescue, Chester Zoo, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, the RSPB, the Lend and Mend team and Andrew Ruscoe and Keith Sinclair, who all supported the project through events, school sessions, supplies and collection points.

Residents can continue to help hedgehogs by leaving small gaps in fences, avoiding the use of chemicals and pesticides, checking long grass before strimming or mowing, providing safe, sheltered spaces in gardens and leaving a long or ‘messy’ part of their garden for hedgehogs and wildlife.

For more information about Local Places for Nature in Wrexham, contact localplacesfornature@wrexham.gov.uk