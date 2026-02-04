Iconic WRECSAM Letters Unveiled in Queens Square

Wrexham has welcomed an iconic new landmark as a bespoke set of large-scale letters spelling WRECSAM is unveiled in Queens Square on Tuesday 3rd February.

Twelve months in the making, the installation has been expertly handcrafted by renowned local artist Simon O’Rourke, whose vision and craftsmanship have transformed a single fallen oak tree into a powerful celebration of place, history and community.

The idea for the WRECSAM letters began over three years ago, when Wrexham Council’s Tourism Manager Joe Bickerton first spoke with Simon about creating a distinctive, moveable landmark for the town. Simon’s inspiring vision steadily took shape, and momentum arrived last January when fortune intervened: a large oak tree, almost 200 years old, fell in Trevalyn.

Since then, Simon has meticulously crafted the wooden letters, while Phil Salmon of AEC Engineering in Wrexham has designed and fabricated the steel skyline structure on which they sit, echoing Wrexham’s built heritage.

The oak itself tells a remarkable story. Its growth rings include dates of huge local significance, including 1864, the year Wrexham AFC was formed, and 1876, Wrexham’s Year of Wonder. Adding another layer of meaning, Simon’s team have worked with local community groups to intricately carve sections of the Wrexham County Borough map across the letters, featuring villages and landmarks that root the artwork firmly in its landscape.

Speaking about the commission, Wrexham-based Simon O’Rourke said;

“It’s always an honour to create public artwork, and a bit daunting when it’s so local! Even so, I’m really happy to design something that reflects the community, and also the heritage of Wrexham. The combination of natural materials helps to paint a picture of an industrial past that shaped the people and places within the county, and the map engravings should enable a connection for people, triggering memories and nostalgia. “I have always felt welcomed here and it’s really nice to be asked to create something meaningful.”

Sam Regan, speaking on behalf of the This is Wrecsam Tourism Partnership added;

“It’s really special to see these letters installed today. They were born from an idea with Simon back in 2022, after seeing large letters in other cities across Europe which became a focal point for tourist photographs and promoting the place. As a tourism team, we wanted something more permanent – but extra special – for Wrexham, and Simon’s artistry has enabled this to become a reality, along with the ongoing support of Wrexham Council and financial backing from Welsh Government and This is Wrecsam.”

The result, revealed today, is a truly distinctive piece of public art that blends history, creativity and local pride. As well as creating an iconic new backdrop for photographs, the WRECSAM letters are designed to be relocatable, allowing them to possibly “pop up” in different locations across the county in the months ahead.

Councillor Nigel Williams, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Economy, Business and Tourism, said:

“This is Wrecsam has done a fantastic job, and as a council we’re very proud to support them. “The letters will provide a fantastic talking point and backdrop for social media and marketing opportunities, and will help give Wrexham even more profile in 2026. “This is Wrecsam is a great example of businesses coming together to support the tourism sector and make things happen, and I hope the letters will grab lots of attention as they pop-up around the county borough in the future.”

The WRECSAM letters can now be viewed in Queens Square, outside the Old Library. Visitors and residents alike are encouraged to come along, explore the details, and capture a photo with Wrexham’s newest landmark.

This project is also part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.