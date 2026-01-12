Work to Open Up Canal Stretch

Work has started to open up a stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

The section of waterway in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, will be cleared of weeds and silt thanks to £65k from the Members’ Choice Fund.

A large fallen tree which crosses the stretch between the Five Locks Flight and Mount Pleasant Road will also be removed.

It’s hoped the work will encourage more people to use that section of the canal for walking and cycling and facilitate future uses on and around the canal in vicinity.

Work will take place between Monday 8 December and will be completed by the end of January 2026. The canal towpath will remain open during the work.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said: