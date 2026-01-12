Work to Open Up Canal Stretch

Work has started to open up a stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The section of waterway in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, will be cleared of weeds and silt thanks to £65k from the Members’ Choice Fund.
A large fallen tree which crosses the stretch between the Five Locks Flight and Mount Pleasant Road will also be removed.
It’s hoped the work will encourage more people to use that section of the canal for walking and cycling and facilitate future uses on and around the canal in vicinity.
Work will take place between Monday 8 December and will be completed by the end of January 2026. The canal towpath will remain open during the work.
Cllr Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said:
“The canal is an important asset not just for recreation and jobs, but for well-being and nature.
“Whether you’re a cyclist, or enjoy a walk in nature, council members thought this was a brilliant project to invest in.”
Tracey Leake-Jones, Chair, Bridge 46 to Five Locks Canal Group, said:
“We are all really excited to see this work being done.
“The community now has a visual impression of how the currently non-navigable section will look.
“Now we can all focus on the future plans the council has for restoration.
“We look forward to the day when we’ll see boats using the locks once again.”
It follows news that the Welsh Government will provide £400,000 every year, for the next five years, as part of a vital water supply agreement between Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
The Canal & River Trust will also contribute up to £100,000 annually, while discussions will continue with other partners to secure further contributions over the long-term.
The council’s 10-year canal strategy aims to enhance the existing navigable sections and restore parts of the canal that were previously navigable.
The Members’ Choice Fund is a scheme where councils nominate local community groups and projects to receive a share of a council fund.