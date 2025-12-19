Future of Historic Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Secured

Funding announced on 4th December, 2025 by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, will ensure security for businesses, communities and wildlife that depend on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

The funding will support a vital water supply agreement between Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

The Welsh Government will provide cover for up to £400,000 every year, for the next five years.

The Canal & River Trust will also contribute up to £100,000 annually, while discussions will continue with other partners to secure further contributions over the long-term.

The move follows a short-term agreement announced in April 2025, which was due to expire in March 2026.

The historic waterway contributes over £30m to the Welsh economy and supports more than 1,000 jobs. The Welsh Government has therefore brought together partners to find a sustainable solution.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is a treasured part of Wales’ heritage and a vital economic asset for our communities, but climate change and increasingly variable weather patterns have intensified the difficulty of maintaining adequate water supplies.

“We will always look to protect Wales’ cultural heritage whilst supporting jobs and tourism and we’re committed to working with all partners to find sustainable solutions.

“This agreement builds on the £5m we have already committed to refurbish the Manorafon pumping station and creates the space to develop long-term resilience for this precious waterway whilst we continue our important discussions with our stakeholders.”

Ben Cottam, Regional Director for Wales and South West at Glandŵr Cymru added:

“225 years after the first shipment of coal made its way up this canal to Brecon, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal remains as essential as ever to people in South Wales.

“As the charity maintaining this man-made historical waterway, we know only too well the impact of climate change and the difficulty recent uncertainty has presented to all those who love this canal. We are grateful therefore to Welsh Government and the Deputy First Minister in helping to bring much greater resilience to the canal and establish a network of partners to ensure that it remains at the heart of Welsh life.”