Hive Honey Ice Cream, has been a renowned, award-winning specialty ice cream for over 40 years. Indeed it was only in 2025 that The Times put The Hive Bar & Kitchen and its Honey Ice Cream in the top 40 ice cream parlours in the UK.

Famous for using honey as the primary sweetener instead of sugar, it is made on-site and served at The Hive on the harbour, a location known for its unique, rich, and varied honey-based flavours. Aberaeron though is now one of three places that you can buy and savour the deliciousness of this artisan and traditional ice cream.

You can indulge in your favourite honey ice cream flavours in Aberaeron, Cardigan and Saundersfoot, where every scoop is bursting with natural sweetness and creamy perfection.

Our delicious honey ice cream is lovingly made in Aberaeron using quality ingredients and rich local honey, then brought to our shops for you to enjoy. Whether you’re craving classic honeycomb or something a little more indulgent, you can savour the true taste of West Wales with every visit.

We’ve been welcoming you to The Hive Cardigan since 2022, right here on High Street in the heart of Cardigan. Our homemade honey ice cream is lovingly made by us in Aberaeron using quality ingredients and rich local honey, before being brought to our Cardigan shop for you to enjoy. We’re perfectly placed for a day out – just a short walk from Cardigan Castle, the beautiful River Teifi, and Theatr Mwldan. Whether you’re exploring the town’s independent shops, enjoying riverside strolls, or heading out to discover the stunning Cardigan Bay coastline, we love being part of your visit. Pop in, say hello, and treat yourself to a scoop of our honey ice cream – made with care and served with a smile.