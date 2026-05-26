Afon Mêl Honey Farm & Meadery is set among the hedgerows, hills and valleys of Ceredigion, being surrounded by some of the most unspoilt countryside in West Wales. This rich, natural landscape provides an abundance of wild forage for the farm’s bees.

Our bees collect nectar from plants such as sycamore, hawthorn, willow, rosebay willow herb, clover, blackberry and many more. Honey has a wealth of health benefits and our honey is never heat treated or pasteurised to ensure all the goodness is retained. Each jar is simply 100% pure honey.

From the hives we bring you a selection of five raw honeys, honey preserves and the largest collection of real meads in the UK and are the only producers of mead to have ever won the highest award from the Guild of Fine Food, The Great Taste, Golden Fork Award.

“We believe we can create healthier food for healthier people and ultimately a healthier planet. For those who would like a closer relationship with nature, our bee farm strives to provide the highest quality raw honey and mead products to customers world-wide.” Sam Cooper (Owner).

Visitors to the farm are invited to discover the story of Welsh beekeeping up close. Through an on-site exhibition, guests can learn about the craft, history and importance of bees, while safely observing active hives through behind‑glass viewing areas. Set within the peaceful surroundings of the farm, we offer a relaxed and informative way to connect with the landscape, the bees and the traditions that shape everything produced at Afon Mêl Honey Farm & Meadery

During your visit you can also wander in our shop, where we bring you a selection of five raw honeys and the largest collection of real meads in the UK, we also have a selection of unique bee and nature inspired gifts, books, beauty and health products.

Whether you’re curious to learn about Welsh beekeeping, keen to sample award‑winning honey and mead or simply looking for a peaceful place to pause and reconnect with nature, Afon Mêl Honey Farm & Meadery offers a welcome stop. Take time to explore, taste and enjoy the flavours and traditions shaped by the landscape of Ceredigion. You also have the opportunity to relax and enjoy your favourite drink and taste a range of sweet and savoury treats in our licensed coffee shop.

Bee Exhibition

Our Bee Exhibition, gives a rare opportunity to get close up with live honeybee colonies enabling you to see safely from behind glass just how they develop their free form structures in the wild. There are films and information boards throughout, highlighting just how important our pollinators are. There is also a tropical ant colony in the exhibition showing another fascinating social insect at work.

Afon Mel Honey is ideal when cold mornings ask for slow starts.

A spoon of honey stirred into warm porridge, a drizzle over buttered toast, or a swirl through herbal tea can turn an ordinary breakfast into something grounding and familiar

Honey has been used this way for centuries, not as a trend but as part of daily life, offering warmth, comfort, and a quiet sense of care when the days feel shorter.

Sometimes, the simplest rituals are the ones that stay with us the longest.

Honey is also the base for mead and Afon Mêl Honey Farm & Meadery was launched over twenty years ago – inspired by a family’s love and passion for beekeeping. Our on-going devotion to bees & honey is the driving force behind our mission to produce top quality artisan products driven by taste and made by nature including brewing mead, we are very proud of our amazing range.

The traditional aging of Afon Mêl meads is characterised by the long time spent in barrels and bottle before sale and as a result, we have developed a wonderful variety of flavours and styles, all driven by the individual taste of our honeys. For us, mead is not something new it is a drink rich in history and culture and that should be celebrated.

The tasting room here at Afon Mêl offers a welcoming place to pause and enjoy the flavours from the farm. Honey and mead tasting boards are available to order, and remember hot drinks, seasonal dishes and homemade treats, many of which are prepared using home‑grown farm produce. Set within the peaceful surroundings of the honey farm, the tasting room provides a relaxed spot to sit back, sample local flavours and savour the connection between landscape, food and craft.

Shop

As well as our award-winning meads our shop offers a large selection of our honey and honey-based products. This includes our Honey Preserves including marmalades and chutneys. We think they’re just perfect for breakfast toast to afternoon tea. Each jar is made with care at our farm following our traditional recipe, ensuring the best results.

Alongside these you will find our collection of mustards and honey & cider vinegar. Our honey preserves are made with the addition of our own Welsh honey.

One can make a day of visiting Afon Mêl Honey Farm & Meadery including woodland walks.

There are many public footpaths close to the honey farm but one of the favourites has to be the woodland walk that winds all the way down to New Quay. Access is just 200m from the Honey Farm entrance. The spring display of bluebells is breath taking!