Welsh Society Of Western New England – May 26 Newsletter

The Welsh Society of Western New England is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have Welsh heritage or were born in Wales and others are drawn to gatherings through their interest in the country, language and culture.

Newsletter overview:

St Davids Day Celebration

Leek Eating Contest

Recent Events

Zoom Schedules

North American Festival of Wales

NAFOW 2026: Anglesey Roots Networking Session

Celtic Art Across the Ages

Salem, a Symbol of Welsh Identity

News From Wales

Expanding the Great Plains Heritage Centre

Lots more…

To find out more about what’s happening read or download the newsletter below.

WSWNE Newsletter – May 26

Feature image: Elan Valley, Powys

More info…

Our meetings and activities occur at various locations around Western New England. Past WSWNE events have included:

Gatherings and luncheons in towns in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut

Monthly genealogy research workshops and presentations

Welsh language classes

St. David’s Day celebrations, with a presenter

Christmas Holiday luncheons, with a presenter

Welsh Afternoon Teas and a Wine & Welsh Cheese Tasting event

Watching Welsh films and Wales’ Rugby team play

Trips to Welsh events in New York City and other nearby states

Annual attendance at the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) thewnaa.org

WSWNE is organized by many volunteers, but we incur expenses by hosting events, publishing newsletters, maintaining this website. We depend on memberships as our primary source of funding. Please visit our Membership Page to find out how to become a member.

In addition, we greatly appreciate donations–from either members or non-members–in support of what we do to advance the knowledge and appreciation of all things Welsh.

We encourage you to be a part of our growing group! Check out our Membership page if you’d like to join us and our Events page for upcoming meetings.