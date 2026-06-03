Welsh Society Of Western New England – May 26 Newsletter

The Welsh Society of Western New England is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have Welsh heritage or were born in Wales and others are drawn to gatherings through their interest in the country, language and culture.
Newsletter overview:
- St Davids Day Celebration
- Leek Eating Contest
- Recent Events
- Zoom Schedules
- North American Festival of Wales
- NAFOW 2026: Anglesey Roots Networking Session
- Celtic Art Across the Ages
- Salem, a Symbol of Welsh Identity
- News From Wales
- Expanding the Great Plains Heritage Centre
- Lots more…
To find out more about what’s happening read or download the newsletter below.
WSWNE Newsletter – May 26View or Download the PDF Here
Feature image: Elan Valley, Powys
More info…
Our meetings and activities occur at various locations around Western New England. Past WSWNE events have included:
- Gatherings and luncheons in towns in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut
- Monthly genealogy research workshops and presentations
- Welsh language classes
- St. David’s Day celebrations, with a presenter
- Christmas Holiday luncheons, with a presenter
- Welsh Afternoon Teas and a Wine & Welsh Cheese Tasting event
- Watching Welsh films and Wales’ Rugby team play
- Trips to Welsh events in New York City and other nearby states
- Annual attendance at the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) thewnaa.org
WSWNE is organized by many volunteers, but we incur expenses by hosting events, publishing newsletters, maintaining this website. We depend on memberships as our primary source of funding. Please visit our Membership Page to find out how to become a member.
In addition, we greatly appreciate donations–from either members or non-members–in support of what we do to advance the knowledge and appreciation of all things Welsh.
We encourage you to be a part of our growing group! Check out our Membership page if you’d like to join us and our Events page for upcoming meetings.