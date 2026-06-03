Family Double as Father and Son Win Cambrian Training Awards

A father and son celebrated a family double success at a leading Welsh work-based learning provider’s prestigious annual awards.

Andrew Addis-Fuller, a Cambrian Training Company hospitality training officer, was named Practitioner of the Year at the Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by the learning provider and its partners.

His son, Oliver, bar and functions manager at Glyn Clydach Hotel, Neath, working towards a Level 3 Hospitality & Management Apprenticeship won the Outstanding Individual of the Year Award.

The independently judged awards recognise the outstanding achievements of employers, learners and practitioners from across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

Twenty-seven finalists – three in each of the nine categories – were shortlisted for the awards ceremony held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

To mark Cambrian Training Company’s 30th anniversary year celebrations, a special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to former managing director and executive chairman Arwyn Watkins, OBE, president of the Culinary Association of Wales.

He was honoured for a lifetime of visionary leadership that transformed apprenticeships, skills development and the hospitality sector across Wales. His “unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, championing Welsh food and drink and elevating Wales on the global culinary stage that has left an enduring legacy to inspire future generations” was also recognised.

Penycae Inn, at Penycae, near Swansea and employee Aaron Jones, front of house waiter, won the Small Employer and Apprentice of the Year Awards. Aaron completed a double, having won an Outstanding Individual Special Recognition Award last year.

Adam Pike, chef de partie at The Pant yr Ochain, Gresford, who won a gold medal for culinary arts and was best apprentice in Mid Wales region at this year’s Skills Competition Wales, added the Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award to his growing list of honours. He was also shortlisted for the Outstanding Individual Award.

Samantha Stenhoff of Ysgol Pen Coch, Flint edged out fellow assistant headteacher Rebecca Kirkpatrick to win the Higher Apprentice of the Year award. The other finalist was Chris Prendergast, installations manager at Lloyd Morris Electrical, Wrexham.

Jasmine Miles, Welsh co-ordinator at Green Giraffe Nursery, Cardiff, collected the Welsh Ambassador of the Year Award.

The Medium Employer of the Year Award went to: Farmers Pantry, Llantwit Major while Farmfoods was named Large Employer of the Year.

Category finalists were: Foundation Apprentice of the Year: Ashley Watkins, chef de rang at Coldra Court Hotel, Newport and Jacob Doggett, chef de partie at George IV Inn, Cwm-twrch Uchaf, Cwmllynfell.

Apprentice of the Year: Ellen Whitehouse, leader and trainer at Bluestone National Park Resort, Narberth and Louise Mead, a personal trainer at Evo Fit, Cross Hands. Outstanding Individual of the Year: Sophie Lawrence, Boots store manager in Whitchurch, Cardiff.

Practitioner of the Year: Melanie Canning, hospitality training officer and Sharon Roberts, food and drink manufacturing training officer, both from Cambrian Training Company.

Welsh Ambassador of the Year: Dyfan James, a butcher at Ken Davies Butchers, Crymych and Olivia Browning, training officer at Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs, Cardiff.

Small Employer of the Year: KC Accountancy Services, Llanfyllin and Pontcysllte Chapel Tea Room, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Llangollen. Medium Employer of the Year: Amberleigh Care, Welshpool and Ty Llandaff Care Home, Cardiff. Large Employer of the Year: Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil and Morrisons, pan Wales.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said:

“Congratulations to all the award winners and finalists. Every one of them has shown dedication, resilience and growth and it is wonderful to see their achievements recognised. “Our awards honour not only the apprentices and employers, but also the families, colleagues and mentors who have supported them along the way. Together, they demonstrate the vital role apprenticeships play in strengthening the Welsh economy and setting the gold standard for work‑based learning.”

Feature image: Winners of the Cambrian Training Apprenticeship, Employer and Skills Awards 2026 with the company’s managing director Faith O’Brien (seated centre) and compere Lisa Mytton (back right).