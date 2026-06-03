Powys Teacher Shares Passion for the Profession at Senedd Event

A Powys teacher has spoken at a Welsh Government event celebrating educators, sharing her journey into teaching and the impact the profession can have on young people.

Albane Montgomery, a Physics and French teacher at Ysgol Llanfyllin and a Teaching Wales Ambassador, addressed the Celebrating Wales’ Teachers event at the Senedd in March.

During her speech, Albane reflected on how she unexpectedly found her calling while working as a supply teacher in Sweden during a gap year.

“I quickly realised I found the work deeply fulfilling,” she said. “What still draws me to teaching is the difference it makes to young people and how it shapes their confidence and potential.”

Since training at the University of Oxford, she has chosen to build her career in Wales, highlighting the benefits of its curriculum and its focus on developing well-rounded learners.

Albane also spoke about the rewards of teaching, including helping pupils overcome challenges and succeed.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing a pupil finally understand something they’ve struggled with – that moment is unmatched.”

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“Albane is a fantastic ambassador for Powys and for the teaching profession. Her passion and commitment demonstrate the enormous difference teachers make to young people’s lives every day. “At a time when we face challenges in recruiting teachers, her story is a powerful reminder of how rewarding and impactful this career can be.”

The council continues to encourage people to consider teaching as a career, highlighting the important role it plays in supporting communities and shaping future generations.

To watch Albane speak at the Celebrating Wales’ Teachers event, search Celebrating Wales’ Teachers – Highlights on YouTube.

Feature image: Albane (left) and other Teaching Wales Ambassadors