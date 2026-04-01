Welsh Food and Drink Showcased at Foodex Japan

Wales has once again taken centre stage on the global food and drink scene following a successful recent presence at Foodex Japan 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight.

Foodex Japan is one of Asia’s largest and most influential food and drink exhibitions, attracting more than 70,000 buyers, distributors, retailers and foodservice leaders from across the Japan. The event serves as an unparalleled platform for producers to showcase innovation, strengthen commercial relationships and unlock new export opportunities.

Supported by the Welsh Government, this year, Wales was represented by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and Golden Road Gin, joined by two passionate Japanese importers who continue to champion Welsh produce across the country: Mint & Co, and, Hobgoblin, with Mineichi and Beau 7 Bon kindly donating products to be showcased throughout the show. These relationships were established at Blas Cymru / Taste Wales, the Welsh Government’s biennial international food and drink trade event.

Reflecting on the strong collaboration, the Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca‑Davies MS, Minister for Culture, said:

“Wales has an exceptional food and drink story to tell, and events like Foodex Japan allow us to showcase the very best of our producers on a truly global platform. It is inspiring to see partnerships made at Blas Cymru / Taste Wales now thriving internationally, with Welsh businesses and Japanese importers working hand in hand to bring high‑quality Welsh products to new markets. I am grateful to all the producers, chefs and partners who represented Wales so brilliantly in Tokyo, and I look forward to seeing these export opportunities continue to grow.”

Welsh brands showcased included Welsh Lady Preserves, Barti, Radnor Preserves, Gower Gin, Cradoc’s, Da Mhile, Wrexham Lager and Mydflower, representing the diversity and craftsmanship of Wales’ expanding food and drink sector.

Visitors to the Wales stand were treated to a dynamic culinary programme led by Colin Gray and Nia Evans from the Culinary Association of Wales, who provided live cooking demonstrations throughout the week. Their menu highlighted the versatility of Welsh ingredients, with many including a Japanese culinary twist, such as Welsh Rarebit with Calon Wen Mature Cheddar, PGI Welsh Lamb with sticky soy glaze, Halen Môn–cured salmon, Miso‑glazed PGI Welsh Lamb leg, BBQ PGI Welsh Lamb ribs, and Tan y Castell Welsh Cakes with Daffodil clotted cream and raspberry compote.

The chefs were also in Japan to promote the upcoming Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, taking place in Wales for the very first time at ICCW, Newport, from 16–19 May 2026.

For Welsh producers, Foodex provided a major opportunity to meet distributors and retailers from across Japan. Reflecting on their participation, Phillip Wheeler, Founder of Golden Road Gin said:

“Ahead of the exhibition, Welsh companies also participated in a pre‑arranged meet‑the‑buyer event held at the British Embassy, enabling structured discussions with key partners. Japanese importers welcomed the continued collaboration.”

Mark Spencer of Hobgoblin, who imports a range of Welsh products into the Japanese market, said:

“We were invited to join the Welsh stand at Foodex shortly after we began importing Welsh products into Japan. I must say that the experience, from start to finish, was both professional and extremely supportive. It provided us with an excellent platform to promote and introduce these products to the Japanese market. I would be delighted to participate again if invited.”

The Welsh delegation also joined a Four Nations Reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo on the eve of Foodex, where guests enjoyed PGI Welsh Lamb alongside a curated selection of Welsh drinks. The reception reinforced the strong cultural and commercial links between the UK nations and Japan, creating valuable opportunities for networking and further market engagement.

Feature image: Organic Seaweed Gin from Da Mhile