Weleda Skincare

Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Night Cream (Boxed)

Weleda is the world’s No. 1 producer of certified natural skincare, with over 100 years of experience in crafting resilient skincare that supports us emotionally too, with natural, organic formulas and mood-supporting fragrances. This is an intensely hydrating Night Cream that has been formulated to address the visible signs of ageing, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines during its nightly repair phase. This results in plumper, re-densified skin, so your facial contours appear sharper. The Collagen+ Active Complex increases your skin’s moisture content, helps balance skin pigmentation, brightens up skin tone, intensively hydrates and nourishes overnight, so you awaken to cashmere-soft skin.

This silky, fast-absorbing face serum will give you an immediate moisture boost and brighten your skin tone and also help your facial contours appear sharper. Skin looked much smoother. The Collagen+ Active Complex increases your skin’s plumpness. The Serum is ideal for times when your skin would benefit from an immediate moisture boost.

Smooth onto face, neck and décolleté each night after cleansing.

Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Day Cream (Boxed)

This is a fast-absorbing day cream that has been formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and balance skin pigmentation for plumper, re-densified skin. The Collagen+ Active Complex with organic Blue Gentian and Edelweiss stimulates the skin’s glow. Your skin will feel plumper immediately, intensively nourished and skin tone will look brighter and any redness will be reduced. It has been formulated to target sagging skin, so facial contours appear sharper, ideal for mature skin and suitable for vegans.

Smooth onto your face, neck and décolleté each morning after cleansing.

Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Day Cream (Boxed)

This Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Day Cream will help reduce appearance of any fine lines and wrinkles for a more radiant skin. You can rediscover a radiant, even complexion with this vitamin-rich firming day cream, that is powered with pomegranate seed oil and maca root peptides. Formulated with elastin-boosting ingredients, this plushly-textured day cream works alongside your skin’s natural balance to diminish the overall appearance of lines and leave skin. To use, just smooth onto your face, neck and décolleté each morning after cleansing. Suitable for vegans and vegetarians and comes in a recycled green glass jar.